Broward to Launch New Jewish Film Festival in March

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center, in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Broward County, will launch the inaugural Broward Jewish Film Festival March 11–15 at Savor Cinema and the David Posnack JCC. The festival will present five days of film screenings, guest speakers, and post-screening discussions centered on Jewish life, history, and culture.

Featured films include Once Upon My Mother (March 11, 7:30 p.m., Savor Cinema), a drama set in the 1960s about a Moroccan Jewish matriarch; We Met at Grossinger’s (March 12, 7:30 p.m., Savor Cinema), exploring Jewish summer camp life; A Letter to David (March 14, 8:30 p.m., DPJCC), directed by Nancy Spielberg; Jerusalem 67 (March 15, 2:00 p.m., DPJCC), a documentary examining a pivotal year in the city’s history; Parting the Waters (March 15, 4:30 p.m., DPJCC), directed by Michelle Kupfer; and Fantasy Life (March 15, 7:00 p.m., DPJCC), a contemporary drama centered on Jewish identity.

The festival was curated with guidance from Igor Shteyrenberg, Executive Director of the Miami Jewish Film Festival. “The Broward Jewish Film Festival reflects our community's commitment to preserving Jewish stories and sharing them in ways that inspire dialogue and understanding,” said Audra Berg, President and CEO of the Broward Jewish Federation. “Film has the power to connect people across backgrounds and generations, and we are proud to support initiatives that strengthen Jewish identity and cultural engagement in Broward County.”

The Broward Jewish Film Festival is part of the DPJCC’s arts and cultural programming and is intended to become an annual event. Festival screenings will take place at the David Posnack JCC in Davie and Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale.

Ticket Information

Tickets are currently on sale, with a limited number of VIP passes available for all films. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the David Posnack Jewish Community Center website.