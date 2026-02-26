Kravis Center Unveils 2026-2027 Classical Concert Series Lineup

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2026–2027 Classical Concert Series, continuing its legacy as South Florida’s largest classical music program. The season is sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis and includes hall debuts, returning ensembles, and appearances by internationally acclaimed soloists.

The season opens with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe making its Kravis Center debut under conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, joined by pianist Beatrice Rana. The Munich Philharmonic Orchestra will also make its hall debut, led by Chief Conductor Lahav Shani and featuring violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. Pianist Yuja Wang will make her Kravis Center debut in a solo recital.

The London Symphony Orchestra returns for two performances under Chief Conductor Sir Antonio Pappano, joined by violinist Maxim Vengerov for the evening program and cellist Alisa Weilerstein for the matinee.

Additional engagements include the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields with pianist Conrad Tao, the Cleveland Orchestra led by Franz Welser-Möst, Spain’s Concerto Málaga with guitarist Sharon Isbin, and a presentation of “In the Fiddler’s House” with violinist Itzhak Perlman.

Evening Series

The six-concert Evening Series features programs including works by Brahms, Liszt, Dvořák, Beethoven, Shostakovich, and more. Highlights include Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 and Symphony No. 2, Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 8, and performances of traditional klezmer music with Itzhak Perlman.

Matinee Series

The four-concert Matinee Series includes Strauss’ Metamorphosen and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 with The Cleveland Orchestra; Brahms’ Violin Concerto and Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4 with the Munich Philharmonic; Elgar’s Cello Concerto and Strauss’ Ein Heldenleben with the London Symphony Orchestra; and a solo recital by Yuja Wang.

Subscription renewals begin February 26 at 12 p.m. at kravis.org. Evening Series packages (six concerts) start at $225, including fees. Matinee Series packages (four concerts) start at $170, including fees. New subscriptions go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m.

Students may receive up to two complimentary tickets for select performances, subject to availability, with valid school identification.

All programs, artists, dates, prices, and details are subject to change.