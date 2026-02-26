Zoetic Stage To Present MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Arsht Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Zoetic Stage will present the Miami premiere of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth.

Directed by Stuart Meltzer, the production will run March 13 through April 5, 2026 in the Carnival Studio Theater at the Ziff Ballet Opera House. A preview performance is scheduled for March 12, with opening night on March 13.

Following its recent Tony Award-winning Broadway revival, the musical returns to South Florida with an all-local cast. Tickets are $67 and are available at ArshtCenter.org or by calling (305) 949-6722.

“It is always a celebration of creativity and joy when we bring the work of Stephen Sondheim to our stages and community,” said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. “Merrily We Roll Along demonstrates Sondheim's incredible use of lyrics: language surrounded by a gorgeous score, reminding us all to never let go of our dreams."

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG traces the relationship of three friends—composer Frank Shepard, lyricist and playwright Charlie Kringas, and writer Mary Flynn—told in reverse chronological order over two decades. The story follows Frank’s journey from an idealistic young composer to a successful Hollywood producer and examines the personal cost of ambition.

The cast stars Carbonell Award winner Alex Jorth as Frank Shepard, John Reed as Charlie Kringas, and Joline Mujica as Mary Flynn. The company also features Leah Sessa, Lindsey Corey, Justin Packard, Sara Grant, Irene Adjan, Wayne LeGette, Joel Rodriguez, and Kalen Edean.

The Arsht Center provides accessible seating, complimentary assistive listening devices, and select performances with sign language interpretation, open captioning, and audio description.