Comedy Icon Yakov Smirnoff Closes Aventura Comedy Series

The City of Aventura will present Yakov Smirnoff, a legendary figure in American comedy, at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. The performance marks the final show of the 2025/2026 Aventura Comedy Series.

After emigrating from the former Soviet Union in 1977, Smirnoff arrived in the United States with little more than a dream. He began his career working as a bartender at Grossinger's Catskill Resort in New York, where he started telling jokes to customers each evening while still learning English. As his language skills improved, his humor quickly gained attention and popularity.

Smirnoff later moved to Hollywood to pursue comedy full time, where his unique perspective as an immigrant and his optimistic view of life resonated with audiences nationwide. He rose to prominence through appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and numerous other television programs, including a recurring role on Night Court. He also starred in his own television show, titled after his well-known catchphrase, “What a Country.”

VIP tickets are available as an add-on and include a post-show meet and greet/photo opportunity with Smirnoff.