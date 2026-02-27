David Posnack JCC To Launch Inaugural Broward Jewish Film Festival

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC), in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Broward County, will present the inaugural Broward Jewish Film Festival March 11–15 at Savor Cinema and the DPJCC. The five-day event will feature narrative and documentary films exploring Jewish life, history, and identity, along with guest speakers and post-screening discussions.

The festival opens March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Savor Cinema with Once Upon My Mother, a drama set in the 1960s centered on a Moroccan Jewish matriarch determined to secure a better future for her son.

Additional screenings include We Met at Grossinger’s on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Savor Cinema, examining Jewish summer camp culture and lifelong friendships; A Letter to David on March 14 at 8:30 p.m. at the DPJCC, produced by Nancy Spielberg; and three films on March 15 at the DPJCC: Jerusalem 67 at 2 p.m., Parting the Waters at 4:30 p.m., and Fantasy Life at 7 p.m.

Special guests will include Nancy Spielberg and Michelle Kupfer, director of Parting the Waters. The festival was curated with guidance from Igor Shteyrenberg, Executive Director of the Miami Jewish Film Festival.

“The Broward Jewish Film Festival reflects our community's commitment to preserving Jewish stories and sharing them in ways that inspire dialogue and understanding,” said Audra Berg, President and CEO of the Broward Jewish Federation. “Film has the power to connect people across backgrounds and generations, and we are proud to support initiatives that strengthen Jewish identity and cultural engagement in Broward County.”

Organizers say the festival is part of the DPJCC’s broader mission to expand arts, culture, and educational programming in Broward County, with plans for the event to become an annual tradition.

Tickets are on sale at dpjcc.org/bjff, with a limited number of VIP passes available for access to all films.