Island City Stage To Present EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL HAPPENS AT NIGHT East Coast Premiere

Island City Stage will present the East Coast U.S. premiere of EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL HAPPENS AT NIGHT April 2–26. Tickets are on sale now.

Written by Ted Malawer and directed by Carbonell and Silver Palm Award winner Bruce Linser, the play is set in 1980s Manhattan and follows Ezra, a celebrated but closeted children’s book author struggling with writer’s block and questions about his legacy. His longtime editor Nancy remains fiercely loyal as a new presence in Ezra’s life challenges his creative and personal boundaries.

The production features illustrations by multi-award-winning artist Bong Redila and stars Christopher Dreeson as Ezra, Laura Turnbull as Nancy, and Aidan Paul as Jake.

“The first time I read this play, I fell in love with it,” said Linser, who makes his Island City Stage directorial debut with the production. “The dialogue is smart, witty, and fast-paced, but the emotional depth of it sneaks up on you and takes you by surprise. I found myself laughing out loud and then crying a moment later, which is the mark of powerful theatre for me.”

Malawer, whose background includes work as a literary agent, editor, and children’s book author, drew inspiration in part from LGBTQ authors including Maurice Sendak and Arnold Lobel. The play had its world premiere at Capital Stage in Sacramento in early 2025.

The production runs one hour and 40 minutes with no intermission. A Mimosa Sunday performance will take place April 12, and a Women’s Night at the Theatre is scheduled for April 24.

Individual tickets start at $45. Island City Stage’s “30 Under 30” initiative offers patrons ages 18–29 tickets for $30 (plus taxes and fees) for select performances, subject to availability.

For tickets and information, visit islandcitystage.org or call (954) 928-9800.