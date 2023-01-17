Loxen Productions Extends Run Of CABARET

Loxen Productions has announced the extension of Cabaret through Sunday, January 22. The decision comes following a exhilarating two-weekend run of the smash-hit musical, with packed houses for the show's original run. Loxen Productions will be offering fans and theater lovers who were unable to make the initial run a final chance to watch the incredibly talented cast of Cabaret as they transport audiences back to the sultry and provocative KitKat Club in 1930's Berlin.

Viewers watch as the love story between the eccentric and wild Brit, Sally Bowles and the buttoned up American Cliff Bradshaw unfolds as the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany looms in the backgroun. The show will once again run in the historic ARTime Theater in Little Havana, with shows on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. Ticket prices begin at $35 and can be purchased now at www.loxenproductions.com.

Loxen Productions kicked off 2023 with an incredible run of Cabaret that had audiences raving about Miami- native Camila Romero's performance of the aimless and wild lead character Sally Bowles. Her delivery of iconic songs from the musical such as Life is a Cabaret and Mein Herr exhilarate the audience, as her emotion vibrates throughout the theater. Romero, along with the incredibly talented cast of singers and dancers, deliver a spectacular performance, keeping audiences engaged until the curtain goes down.

"The support the company and the cast has received has been astounding. The story of Cabaret truly resonated with South Florida; we had packed houses thanks to the outstanding performances by our incredibly talented cast and orchestra for the past two weeks, and I can't wait to share the experience for another weekend. The energy surrounding this performance has definitely set the tone for our 2023 season", stated Benji Leon, director of Cabaret and founder of Loxen Productions.