Live and Local Music Series In Pompano Beach Launches With The Wildfire Band

The Ali Cultural Arts Center is proud to announce the debut of the Live and Local Concert Series on Friday, October 15 at 7pm. Whether you want to rock out or groove, head bang or bop, the new music series will have a beat for everyone. The launch of the series features one of South Florida's most popular acts, The Wildfire Band. Tickets are $10, available at www.pompanobeacharts.org

"We are excited to expand the South Florida musical landscape by providing a stage for the area's best bands, in all genres, including rock & roll, hip-hop, grunge, reggae, blues, classic pop, alternative and more," said Phyllis Korab, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "The Ali's awesome outdoor space provides a cool vibe to soak up the latest sounds while sipping on cutting-edge craft beers and sampling the latest culinary treats from local food vendors."

The Wildfire Band cannot be categorized or pigeon-holed into any one category. The musicians play an eclectic mix of Blues, Classic Rock, Bluegrass, Gypsy melodies, Swing, Progressive Rock and Southern Rock all done in their very own signature "rockin" style.

Space is limited. No tickets are sold at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The next Live and Local will be Friday, December 17 at 7 pm featuring Stereotomy, a Rock and Pop band committed to faithfully recreating the 80's genre.

The Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida. Directions: Take Dixie Highway to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Hammondville Road and head west. At NW 5th Avenue, turn right (north) and enter the parking lot on your right.