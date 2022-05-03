Island City Stage to Host STAND-UP, STAND OUT! Comedy Contest

Island City Stage invites the community to listen, laugh and vote for South Florida's funniest during its Stand-UP. STAND OUT! Comedy Contest in advance of PRIDE Month on May 23. The theatre company has sought out local comics to test their stand-up shtick in front of a live audience in the hopes of securing a spot to open-up for select shows during the run of the company's upcoming production of "The Mystery of Irma Vep" by Charles Ludlam, a comedic horror satire. "The Mystery of Irma Vep" is part of the award-winning theater company's 10th Anniversary 2021-22 South Florida Season.

"Charles Ludlam and The Ridiculous Theatrical Company were pioneers, now legends in LGBT+ theater, elevating camp to an art form and paving the way for companies like Island City Stage," said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. "Our 10th Anniversary Season has brought many firsts to the stage and we're delighted to add this comedy search to find comedic talent."

The Stand-UP. STAND OUT! Comedy Contest will feature local comics Peter Bisuito, Brian Coronado, Michael Evans, Mai LG aka Mrs. Saigon and Seetharaman "Seetha" Radhakrishnan performing at Island City Stage. One winner, chosen by a panel of local celebrity judges including Rod Hagwood, Michelle Solomon and Scott Ryan, plus audience support, will receive a $100 gift card and an opening guest spot role for select performances of "The Mystery of Irma Vep" that runs June 9 - July 10. A nominal fee of $10 to attend the competition will be donated to Island City Stage.

Vampire attacks, werewolf sightings, and the resurrection of an Egyptian Princess all make an appearance in "The Mystery of Irma Vep," a hilarious send-up of gothic romance and horror films in which two actors and lightning, fast costume changes are the stars of the show.

"The Mystery of Irma Vep" is sponsored by Our Fund, the SHS Foundation, the Broward County Cultural Council and Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture. Island City Stage's 10th anniversary 2021-22 season kicked off with "The Twentieth Century Way" by Tom Jacobson in October, followed by "Armature" by Andrew Kramer and "Suddenly Last Summer" by Tennessee Williams.

Island City Stage is located at 2304 N. Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors. Show tickets are available at islandcitystage.org/suddenly-last-summer. For more information and tickets, please visit islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email md@islandcitystage.org. Follow Island City Stage on Facebook at facebook.com/IslandCityStageFL and on Instagram at @islandcitystage1.

About Island City Stage

Founded in 2012, Island City Stage produces award-wining professional theatrical experiences rich with LGBTQ+ history, stories and characters, but have a heart and soul that is truly universal. It specializes in developing new work in addition to featuring the efforts of playwrights who expose audiences to different voices and diverse experiences. These shows are brought to life on stage through the talents of professional artists whose credits include Broadway, Off Broadway, national tours, major regional theaters, film and television. Island City Stage offers and intimate setting with six rows of stadium seating to foster a feeling of inclusion and participation in each theatrical event. It is located at 2304 N. Dixie Hwy in Wilton Manors. For tickets and more information, please call (954) 928-9800 or visit islandcitystage.org.