Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu
- LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
27%
Area Stage
- BROADWAY IN THE BOTANICAL
- Area Stage
22%
Avery Sommers
- SHOWSTOPPERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
19%
Natasha Ricketts
- PITCH PLEASE
- Alibi
15%
Jennifer McLain
- CHANTEUSE ON THE LOOSE
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
11%
John Lariviere & Meri Ziev
- WHAT THE WORLD NEED NOW - THE SONGS OF BURT BACHARACH
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
15%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
10%
Alex Jorth
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Alex Jorth
- A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%
Becca Montgomery
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
5%
Alex Jorth
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
5%
Cat Pagano
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
5%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Sandra Portal Andreu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
4%
Sarah Elizabeth Kenney
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Amber Lebrun
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Alex Jorth
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Irma Becker
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Karla Puno Garcia
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Sarah Crane
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Amanda Lopez
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
3%
Oren Kornblum
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton, POW! In The Park
2%
Nicolette Quintero
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
2%
Brette-Raia Curah
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Michael Rader
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Kristyn Pope
- FROZEN
- Maltz
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
15%
Rick Pena
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
8%
Jill Williams/ Joanne Deprizio
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%
Briana Earhart & Celia Glasser
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
6%
Rosseroni Parris
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
5%
Cindy Pearce
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Penelope Williams
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Penelope Williams
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Gema Valdés
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
3%
Ellis Tillman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Ellis Tillman
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Maria Banda-Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
3%
Jill Williams
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
3%
Dana Fredebaugh
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%
Gema Valdés
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
3%
Penelope Williams
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%
Tim Bowman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! In The Park
2%
Ellis Tillman
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Dawn Shamburger
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Penelope Williams
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Paulina Lorenzo
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Sofia Ortega
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Penelope Williams
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%
Penelope Williams
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
39%A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
32%NATURAL MOVERS PRESENTS: OPEN SPACES 2025
- Norton Museum of Art
15%ROYAL PEACOCK SUPER SPECTACULAR SHOWCASE
- Royal Peacock Studio
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Robin Braun
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out Theatre company
10%
Suzanne Dunn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%
Keren Jones
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Michael Ursua
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
6%
Suzanne Dunn
- HAIR
- Lake Worth Playhouse
5%
Andy Señor Jr.
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
5%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
Andy Rogow
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
4%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Robin Braun
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre company
3%
Earl Maulding
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
David Arisco
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Michael Ursua
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
David Arisco
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Patrick Fitzwater
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
2%
Ronnie Larsen
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! in The Park
2%
Michael Ursua
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Stuart Meltzer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%
John Tartaglia
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
2%
Michael Ursua
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Tyminski
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
17%
Alan Nash and Holly Budney
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
9%
Carly Zackson Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
7%
Stuart Meltzer & Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
7%
Bruce Linser
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
7%
Bari Newport
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
6%
Nancy Andrade
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
6%
David Arisco
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Brandon Urrutia
- ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
4%
Carlos Celdrán
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
3%
Ronnie Larsen
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
David Arisco
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Gary Solomons
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Nilo Cruz
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%
Sefanja Galon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Stuart Meltzer
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Brandon Urrutia
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
Larry Buzzeo
- STERL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
2%
Brandon Urrutia
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
Holly Budney and Alan Nash
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
1%
Genie Croft
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
1%
Genie Croft
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
1%
Keith Garsson
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Keith Garsson
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
1%Best Ensemble 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
16%SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre Company
10%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
6%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%TARZAN
- Area Stage
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre Company
3%BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
3%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW! IN THE PARK
2%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ernesto Pinto
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
13%
Daniel Couppe
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
10%
Clifford Spulock
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Stevie Bleich
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Daniel Couppe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
5%
Stevie Bleich
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Elizabeth Southwell
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
5%
Jason Pierre
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
5%
Eric Nelson
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Eric Nelson
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Eric Nelson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Elizabeth Southwell
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Stevie Bleich
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Joseph Naftal
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Eric Nelson
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Preston Bircher
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
3%
Ernesto Pinto
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
3%
Stevie Bleich
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Joseph Naftal
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%
Mark Demeter
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Rebecca Montero
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Kirkland Bookman
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
1%
Preston Bircher
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
1%
Leonardo Urbina
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Day
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
10%
Marisol Dow
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
10%
Aidan Quintana
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
9%
Aaliyah Amoin
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
7%
Caryl Fantel
- FIDDLER ON TNE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
6%
Aaliyah Amoin
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%
Ryan Crout
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn
5%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
5%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
David Taustine
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%
David Taustine
- BIG FISH
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
4%
Marisol Dow
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
4%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Clay Ostwald
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Katie Duerr
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Eric Alsford
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
3%
David Nagy
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
3%
Stephen Christopher Anthony
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
David Nagy
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Elijah Gee
- THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND
- Pompano Players
2%
Mikhael Mendoza
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon isle productions
1%
Eric Alsford
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
1%Best Musical SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
10%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
9%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
8%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
7%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
5%AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
5%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
5%BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
4%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%BIG FISH: SMALL CAST EDITION
- JB Studio & Theater, Boca Raton FL
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%Best New Play Or Musical TARZAN
- Area Stage
23%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
19%PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
13%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
10%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
9%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
6%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
5%GREETINGS FROM PARADISE
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
4%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Irene Gonzalez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
14%
Christopher Sanders
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Amanda Lopez
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray beach playhouse
6%
Daya Butler
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
6%
Devon Waring
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
5%
Abbey Alder
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
5%
Stephanie Fritz
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
4%
Gabriella Giardina
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
4%
Ale Aldana
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Brandon Jerry
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
3%
Matthew Squeri
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
3%
Isabel Rodarte
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
3%
Adam Kanter
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Esqui
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Bella Nanavichit
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
2%
Jessica Perry
- THE PRODUCERS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Blaine DeBerry
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Yoav Dahan
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside our theatre company
1%
Lito Becerra
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
1%
Collin Salvatore
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%
Frank Montoto
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
1%
Ben Sandomir
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Coby Oram
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
1%
Casey Sacco
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%Best Performer In A Play
Amanda Lopez
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
13%
Beverly Blanchette
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
8%
Alex Martinez
- TORCH SONG
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
7%
Graysen Master
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
5%
Daniel Romero
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
4%
Cecile Etzbach
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
4%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Charisma Jolly
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%
Anna Lise Jensen
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Elizabeth Price
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Spensyr Bach
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Todd Caster
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Eric Purcell
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Gaby Tortoledo
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Stephanie Maltez
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
3%
Frank Montoto
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Jessica Grobman-Morales
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
John Luis Mazuelos
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Jill Bellak
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
Autumn Kioti Horne
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
2%
Greta Hicks
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Seth Trucks
- THE TIME KEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Irene Adjan
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
2%
Evalure Denis
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
1%Best Play MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
15%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
6%BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
6%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
5%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
5%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
5%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
5%POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
5%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
4%THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
4%APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
3%A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
2%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
2%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
2%HOUSE OF MCQUEEN
- House of McQueen
2%LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
1%STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nobarte
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
13%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
11%
John Blessed
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
6%
Raquel Dwight
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
5%
Kat Davis
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Brandon M. Newton
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Brandon M. Newton
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Claudia Smith
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
B.J. Duncan
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
4%
Frank Oliva
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
4%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Christopher Harrington
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%
John Blessed
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre compnay
3%
Claudia Smith
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
3%
Brandon M. Newton
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Frank J. Oliva
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%
Claudia Smith
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
2%
Michael McKeever
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Matthew Farmer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
1%
Michael McClain
- ALL MY SONS
- New City Players
1%
Indy Sulliero
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaelea Murphy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
10%
Johnny Honeycutt
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
8%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
8%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
7%
Zach Andrews
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
6%
David Alt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
5%
Christopher Wynter
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
5%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
4%
Kaelea Murphy
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out Theatre Company
4%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
David Hart
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
David Hart
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
3%
Billy Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%
Reidar Sorensen
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Reidar Sorensen
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Haydn Diaz
- THE COMEUPPANCE
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Roger Arnold
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Matt Corey
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Reidar Sorensen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Quinn Colon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
1%
Reidar Sorensen
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeffrey Pierce
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
12%
Allyson Rosenblum
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
6%
Erick Pla
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
6%
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
6%
Brandon Jerry
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
5%
Aurora Jenkins
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Juliette Etzel Cabrera
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
3%
Matthew Goldkind
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
3%
Lito Becerra
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theater company
3%
Brandon Campbell
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Aurora Jenkins
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Briana Earhart
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Rose Foster
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Tony Herrera
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
2%
Camille Schiavone
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
2%
Jade Master
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Ariel Hodgetts
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
2%
Imran Hylton
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Matthew Schenk
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Samara Shavrick
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%
Brian Piedra
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
2%
Marci Robin
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Austin Gladstone
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Malek Lyons
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kole Rosin
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%
Ariel Finkle
- PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Beverly Blanchette
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
6%
Daniel Sanchez
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
6%
Alexandra Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
6%
Tico Chiriboga
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
5%
Antoinette Jane Mess
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
4%
Alex Bakalarz
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
4%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Bridge Across the Pond Theater Company
3%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%
Santiago Garza
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Thomas Hallett
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Allie Beltran
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Seth Trucks
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Seth Ullian
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach playhouse
3%
Bill Battaglia
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Amy Lee Gonzalez
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Amber Joy Layne
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Daniel Sanchez
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Nancy Andrade
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Warren Welds
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
Mihaela Zaharescu
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Sarah Sun Park
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
2%
Dalia Aleman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%
Amber Lynn Benson
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
21%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
15%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
14%A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
13%JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
11%RENT
- Barclay Performing Arts
11%TARZAN
- Area Stage
11%SHORT CUTS
- City Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Royal Studios Miami
14%
Inside Out Theatre Company
11%
Lake Worth Playhouse
9%
Delray Beach Playhouse
8%
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
7%
Area Stage
6%
Broadway at LPAC
5%
Barclay Performing Arts
5%
Slow Burn Theatre
5%
Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
West Boca Theatre Company
4%
ACT of Davie
2%
Arca Images
2%
Island City Stage
2%
GableStage
2%
The Foundry
2%
Zoetic Stage
2%
Boca Stage
2%
Theatre Lab
1%
Thinking Cap Theatre
1%
LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%
Playscof Wilton
1%
Pompano Players
1%
City Theatre
1%
Empire Stage
1%
