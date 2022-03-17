History Fort Lauderdale To Present I AM WHAT I AM: A TRIBUTE TO SOUTH FLORIDA'S DRAG PIONEERS At Galleria Fort Lauderdale

History Fort Lauderdale, celebrating 60 years of being the proud steward of our community's past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, will present "I Am What I Am: A Tribute to South Florida's Drag Pioneers," in honor of PRIDE Month (June 2022).

This exciting and interactive free experience at Galleria Fort Lauderdale will pay tribute to the drag community who tirelessly entertain and support philanthropic endeavors. The retrospective kicks off with an official Stonewall PRIDE Month event celebration on Tuesday, May 31, at 6 p.m., at Galleria Fort Lauderdale featuring a special pioneer presentation, an opportunity to meet the pioneers and surprise guest performances.

Six drag pioneers - South Florida's own Nikki Adams, Tiffany Arieagus, Cathy Craig, Daisy Deadpetals, Electra and Latrice Royale - who, based on their longevity, entrepreneurship, roles on local television and international fame - will be spotlighted. Images from the past and present, plus videos, costumes and artifacts will be shared to highlight their success. A photo wall of fame will showcase many other amazing local performers who currently grace the stages in bars, nightclubs, casinos and theater productions.

"History Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to pay homage to these endearing, enthralling and larger-than-life personalities who make our community a more colorful, creative and inclusive place to live and visit," said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. "The LGBT+ community has been dedicated supporters of and contributors to the vibrant fabric of Fort Lauderdale's world-class arts scene and we're excited to celebrate their contributions during PRIDE month and beyond."

"I Am What I Am: A Tribute to South Florida's Drag Pioneers is sponsored, to date, by Our Fund, HotSpots Media Group, Lips Fort Lauderdale, Galleria Fort Lauderdale, OutClique and GPR | Goodman Public Relations. Tickets to the May 31 "I Am What I Am: A Tribute to South Florida's Drag Pioneers" Stonewall PRIDE Month kick off will be available for sale at a later date.

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale, please call (954) 463-4431 or visit us online at historyfortlauderdale.org.