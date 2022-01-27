Grammy-Winning Flutist Domenica Fossati Returns To South Florida With A Live Global Dance Music Performance

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, a staple and supporter of the South Florida arts ecosystem, continues to push boundaries by offering a platform and space for creatives.

On Friday, February 4th, at the North Beach Bandshell(7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 33141), they will present a concert headlined by Underground System to the South Florida community. Those who love afrobeat, dance-punk, disco, and electronic music, will be in for a huge treat. Doors open at 6:30 PM Doors, 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.venuepilot.co/events/45116/orders/new.

Miami native Domenica Fossati, Latin Grammy-winning flutist, recording artist, educator, and the front-woman for Underground System, has made a name for herself as a versatile artist. She was influenced by a wide range of musical styles, including jazz, rock, and hip-hop. As a result, her work oscillates between art, music, and pop.

An advocate for music education, Ms. Fossati is a teaching artist with several music programs and is co-artistic director for OneBeat Sahara, a collaborative musical exchange program between artists from the U.S. and Sahara region.

Underground System continues to reinvent their global dance music brand, remaining a force determined to recreate, redefine, and reconstruct. The journey from humble beginnings taking the purist approach to interpreting Fela Kuti's musical style to an authentically original, internationally touring indie-dance band is a story just beginning to be told.