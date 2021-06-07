Funding Arts Broward Awards More Than $276,000 To Arts Organizations

In a pandemic year that challenged many nonprofit organizations, Funding Arts Broward has raised and awarded more than $276,000 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region.

The non-profit volunteer-based arts ambassadors organization awarded grants ranging from $3,000 - $15,000 for 2022 performances and programs to 34 nonprofit organizations totaling $250,400. Last year, for the first time, FAB extended its funding categories to include an Education Grant dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Seven organizations were awarded these grants totaling $26,000. With this grant cycle, FAB's total monetary distribution is nearly $3.9 million.

"We are proud of our FAB members, individual and corporate sponsors who stood up to the challenge of COVID-19 and helped us emerge victorious in fulfilling our mission to fund arts programming in Broward County," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "The quality of the cultural programs requested in the grants was outstanding and exemplified the broadening diversity of artistic organizations in our community."

FAB is supported by membership and 100% of membership dues go toward grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners The Las Olas Company, Atlass Insurance, BBX Capital, Northern Trust, Worth Avenue Yachts, Casa D'Angelo, The Howland Group, Pallant Insurance Agency, PNC Foundation and Craig Zinn Automotive Group.

To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.