DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More Set for Actors' Playhouse 2025-2026 Mainstage Season

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has unveiled its 2025-2026 Mainstage Season, marking an extraordinary milestone: the company's 30th anniversary at the historic Miracle Theatre. Titled A Season of Truth and Illusions, this electrifying lineup of productions will transport audiences through powerful stories of self-discovery, transformation and the pursuit of dreams.

A Season of Truth and Illusions opens with The Spitfire Grill (Oct. 8 - Nov. 2, 2025), a heartwarming and inspirational musical about perseverance, redemption and the power of community. Next, the triumphant return of Man of La Mancha (Dec. 10 - Jan. 11, 2026) celebrates the company's 30th anniversary at the Miracle Theatre, bringing back the beloved Tony Award-winning musical that first graced its stage. Following that, Dear Evan Hansen (Feb. 11 - March 8, 2026) delivers a deeply moving, contemporary story of identity, connection and the impact of one lie. The thrilling mystery Dial M for Murder (May 13 - June 7, 2026) takes audiences on a suspenseful ride of passion, betrayal and a perfect crime gone wrong. Closing the season, the sharp-witted comedy The Shark is Broken (July 15 - Aug. 9, 2026) offers a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jaws, where egos clash, tempers flare and cinematic history is unknowingly made.

"Our 30th anniversary season in the Miracle Theatre, a venue that Actors' Playhouse renovated into a three-stage performing arts center in 1995 in partnership with the City of Coral Gables, celebrates the magic of storytelling and the way theatre allows us to see beyond what's in front of us-to believe in the impossible, embrace new perspectives and challenge our own realities," said Barbara S. Stein, Executive Producing Director. "We are thrilled to present a dynamic season that brings together beloved classics, contemporary hits and gripping dramas that reflect the depth and breadth of human experience."

Actors' Playhouse 2025-2026 Mainstage Season

The Spitfire Grill

Music and Book by James Valcq

Lyrics and Book by Fred Alley

Based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff

October 8 - November 2, 2025

Based on the 1996 film and newly revised in 2024, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical about perseverance and family. Featuring a gorgeous, soulful score that blends folk and Americana, the story follows Percy, a troubled young parolee searching for a fresh start. Inspired by a page from an old travel book, she ventures to a small Wisconsin town aching with longing and regret. While working at the Spitfire Grill, Percy discovers the healing power of community, reawakening the town's capacity for rebirth, forgiveness and hope.

Man of La Mancha

Written by Dale Wasserman

Music by Mitch Leigh

Lyrics by Joe Darion

December 10 - January 11, 2026

The musical that opened Actors' Playhouse in its Kendall location and again at the Miracle Theatre returns to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary at the Miracle Theatre! One of the world's most beloved musicals, Man of La Mancha is inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' 17th-century masterpiece Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition. The original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. As Cervantes awaits trial in prison, he and his fellow inmates perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of Alonso Quijana, an elderly man who renames himself Don Quixote and embarks on a quest to right all wrongs. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes classic numbers like "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," "Dulcinea" and "Little Bird."

Dear Evan Hansen

Book by Steven Levenson

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

February 11 - March 8, 2026

Winner of the Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is a profoundly contemporary coming-of-age story about the fragility of life and the need for human connection. Evan Hansen, a teenager struggling with severe anxiety, has always felt invisible. But when a sudden tragedy thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, he finds himself presented with an unexpected opportunity: the chance to reinvent himself.

Dial M for Murder

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

From the original by Frederick Knott

May 13 - June 7, 2026

A fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Hitchcock's masterpiece! Dial M for Murder is a suspenseful thriller weaving a twisted web of blackmail, passion and revenge. Tony, a scheming husband, believes he has devised the perfect crime to punish his adulterous wife. But when his carefully laid plan goes awry, everyone is caught in its snare. A timeless psychological thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end.

The Shark is Broken

By Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon

July 15 - August 9, 2026

The first summer blockbuster is being filmed-but no one on set knows it yet. The Shark is Broken dives deep into the chaotic behind-the-scenes drama of Jaws, where testy, feuding co-stars, unpredictable weather and a constantly malfunctioning mechanical shark threaten the movie's success. Co-written by Ian Shaw (son of Jaws star Robert Shaw) and Joseph Nixon, this sharp-witted comedy captures the tension, camaraderie and hilarity between Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider as they bicker, drink, gamble and pray for the shoot to end-unaware they are making cinematic history.

