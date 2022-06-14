Coconut Grove Arts Festival Awards Record $56,000 In Art Scholarships

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board of Directors has selected and awarded 16 graduating seniors attending high-school magnet programs in Miami-Dade County with a record $56,000 in scholarship funding.

Marking 26 years of scholarship support for future generations of local artists, the awards were presented on May 14 by volunteer members of the Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association, producers of the nonprofit Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

"Since 1964, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival has played a prominent role in promoting arts and culture in South Florida, but our work goes well beyond just hosting an internationally acclaimed show for three days each year over Presidents' Day weekend," says Monty Trainer, president of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF).

"Behind the scenes, we also have a proud history of giving back to the community all year long through a range of arts educational and outreach programs, including our highly anticipated annual scholarships."

In collaboration with Fund 4 Design & Art Education, which assisted with the selection process for this year's recipients, the ceremony and exhibition featuring the students' artwork was hosted by the Gallery @ CGAF at the Mayfair Complex.

"We are so pleased to present this group of truly amazing young artists with scholarships to further their art studies," he continued. "After all, that's the stated mission of the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association - to create a positive impact on our community by nurturing a future generation of artists."

Trainer also extended the board's appreciation to Fund 4 Design & Art Education, "for their continued commitment to the scholarship program and support in identifying these meritorious young people as Miami-Dade County's most talented art students." Created and maintained by retired arts educators across the county, Fund 4 Design & Art Education has assisted CGAF in selecting some of Miami-Dade's best arts students since 2013.