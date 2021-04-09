Children's Museum Of The Arts Launches Kickstarter For THE LOOK MAKE SHOW New Kids Series

Today, Children's Museum of the Arts (CMA) launches a Kickstarter campaign for The Look Make Show, an animated kids series that teaches children about art and how to face life challenges, from coping with anxiety to questioning how we look at monuments. The pilot episode is available to watch here.



With this Kickstarter, CMA is looking to close the gap on production costs to bring The Look Make Show to children worldwide by raising $25,000. Since its founding in 1988, CMA has played a vital role in giving hundreds of thousands of children accessible arts education, regardless of background and ability. Last night, CMA hosted a virtual dinner and premiere of The Look Make Show on Bramble, a new interactive video chat platform that offers ready-to-go worlds for virtual gatherings.

The Look Make Show is named after CMA's pedagogy "Look Make Share," in which children investigate works of art, use that inspiration to create their own pieces, and share their works with peers. The show is based on the principle that all children are artists; everyone is born with the capacity to contribute meaningfully to the conversation of art and the development of form, and adults have as much to learn from children as they do from us.



The animated series will serve as inspiration for videos created by child and adult artists during CMA's public hours, after school classes, and camps - to be released weekly through The Look Make Show channel. Videos inspired by episode themes and topics will include live-action instructional segments, art history stories, music videos, and anything the CMA audience of artists dreams up!





Main characters Rod and Coney are child artists who love to share their art with their friends, but because of the pandemic, they've been stuck inside watching TV. They've learned a lot of new things from watching TV though, so they decide to make a TV show with all their friends (children everywhere) to learn about art, face life's challenges, and make new art - together!



Episodes will touch on how to celebrate change through monuments, how to address appropriation and satire at a costume party, how to collaborate when people have different talents and personalities, and how to deal with the anxiety of making something new.



All content for The Look Make Show Channel will be released online through CMA's website. The channel will feature the lead animated series, which follows Rod and Coney, as well as stand-alone videos created through CMA's public programs.



Rewards for pledging include: an opportunity for your child to voice a character on The Look Make Show; a chance for your child to be CMA's Executive Director for a day; the occasion to name a character on the show; and an original The Look Make Show baseball cap and T-shirt.