Carnegie Hall's NYO2 Returns To Miami Beach For Summer Residency

This July, following 11 days of intensive training in New York, the 80 members of NYO2-including extraordinary teen instrumentalists from across the United States-return to Miami Beach for their second annual summer residency with the New World Symphony (NWS), culminating in a performance at the New World Center on Saturday, July 27 at 8:30 p.m. led by conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and featuring pianist Gabriela Montero.

Throughout the Miami residency, which runs from July 22-29, NYO2 players will work with NWS Fellows, thanks to a continued partnership between Carnegie Hall and the New World Symphony. NYO2 first traveled to Miami Beach in summer 2018, which included a sold-out concert at the New World Center.



In addition to sectionals and full orchestra rehearsals, the NYO2 members will have opportunities to interact with local young musicians from the Miami Music Project through group discussions and team building activities. The musicians will also have the chance to explore the sights and sounds of the city and other cultural attractions during their time in Miami Beach.



The concert on July 27 will be made available to the community for free via WALLCAST, with the full performance viewable outdoors in SoundScape Park on the 7,000-square-foot projection wall of the building. The program includes Stravinsky's Pétrouchka, Falla's The Three-Cornered Hat (abridged), and Gabriela Montero performing her own Piano Concerto No. 1, "Latin."



Following its Miami residency, NYO2 returns to New York for a culminating performance at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.



"We are thrilled to partner again with the New World Symphony to bring the talented young musicians of NYO2 back to Miami Beach" said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "The opportunity to work with NWS Fellows and learn from conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and pianist Gabriela Montero will be transformative for these students, and we hope they will return home to their communities inspired to further develop their playing and use music to connect with audiences everywhere."



"In keeping with the New World Symphony's goal of honoring the past and shaping the future of classical music, we look forward to welcoming the talented students of Carnegie Hall's NYO2," said Howard Herring, President and CEO of the New World Symphony. "The digital capabilities of the New World Center will allow us to share their music-making broadly and at the highest levels of sight and sound. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Carnegie Hall."



The 80 members of NYO2 2019-ages 14-17 and coming from 30 US states plus Puerto Rico-have been recognized as exceptionally talented musicians who not only embody a very high level of artistry, but who also come from a wide range of backgrounds, representing a bright future for American orchestral music. The roster includes six musicians from Florida, including three local players from the greater Miami area. 20 musicians will be returning to NYO2 from past seasons, and 22 prior members of NYO2 have been accepted to Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) this summer. Click here for the full list of NYO2 musicians, including photos, fun facts, and a national map.



The NYO2 program begins with an intensive 11-day training period at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY) in mid-July. There, the young musicians work with NWS Fellows as well as other professional players from top orchestras and also have opportunities to make music side-by-side with members of NYO-USA and NYO Jazz. Joseph Young, the newly-appointed Music Director of the Berkeley Symphony, returns as NYO2's resident conductor, and the students will also have the opportunity to work with James Ross, music director of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra. The faculty will lead private lessons, master classes, chamber music readings, and other seminars on essential music skills in preparation for the culminating concerts in Miami Beach and New York. Click here for a full list of NYO2 guest artists and faculty, including NWS Fellows.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You