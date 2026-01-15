Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu - LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS - BARCLAY Performing Arts



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo - WESTSIDE STORY - Delray Beach Playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Enriquez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Miami Acting Company



Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - Delray Beach Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical

Robin Braun - SWEENEY TODD - Inside out Theatre company



Best Direction Of A Play

Jim Tyminski - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Delray Beach Playhouse



Best Ensemble

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ernesto Pinto - TEBAS LAND - Arca Images



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Marisol Dow - SWEENEY TODD - Inside Out theatre company



Best Musical

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center



Best New Play Or Musical

TARZAN - Area Stage



Best Performer In A Musical

Irene Gonzalez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center



Best Performer In A Play

Amanda Lopez - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Delray Beach Playhouse



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Delray Beach Playhouse



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nobarte - TEBAS LAND - Arca Images



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaelea Murphy - SWEENEY TODD - Inside Out Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jeffrey Pierce - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ariel Finkle - PANDORA 2.0 - Delray Beach Playhouse



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lake Worth Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Royal Studios Miami

