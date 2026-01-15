Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu - LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS - BARCLAY Performing Arts
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo - WESTSIDE STORY - Delray Beach Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Enriquez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Miami Acting Company
Best Dance Production
WEST SIDE STORY - Delray Beach Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical
Robin Braun - SWEENEY TODD - Inside out Theatre company
Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Tyminski - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Delray Beach Playhouse
Best Ensemble
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ernesto Pinto - TEBAS LAND - Arca Images
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marisol Dow - SWEENEY TODD - Inside Out theatre company
Best Musical
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center
Best New Play Or Musical
TARZAN - Area Stage
Best Performer In A Musical
Irene Gonzalez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center
Best Performer In A Play
Amanda Lopez - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Delray Beach Playhouse
Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Delray Beach Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nobarte - TEBAS LAND - Arca Images
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaelea Murphy - SWEENEY TODD - Inside Out Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeffrey Pierce - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ariel Finkle - PANDORA 2.0 - Delray Beach Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lake Worth Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Royal Studios Miami
Videos