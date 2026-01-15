 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu - LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS - BARCLAY Performing Arts

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo - WESTSIDE STORY - Delray Beach Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Enriquez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Miami Acting Company

Best Dance Production
WEST SIDE STORY - Delray Beach Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical
Robin Braun - SWEENEY TODD - Inside out Theatre company

Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Tyminski - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Delray Beach Playhouse

Best Ensemble
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ernesto Pinto - TEBAS LAND - Arca Images

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marisol Dow - SWEENEY TODD - Inside Out theatre company

Best Musical
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center

Best New Play Or Musical
TARZAN - Area Stage

Best Performer In A Musical
Irene Gonzalez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play
Amanda Lopez - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Delray Beach Playhouse

Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Delray Beach Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nobarte - TEBAS LAND - Arca Images

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaelea Murphy - SWEENEY TODD - Inside Out Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeffrey Pierce - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Westchester Cultural Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ariel Finkle - PANDORA 2.0 - Delray Beach Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lake Worth Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre
Royal Studios Miami

Winners can download graphics here.


Videos