Photos: TO LIFE 6 Opens at Willow Theatre, Celebrating Jewish Contributions to Arts

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out photos from To Life 6: Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers, Artists, and Comedians to Broadway & Hollywood. The production will open tomorrow evening, January 16th, at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton, and will run through February 8th.

From Arlen and Harburg (“Over the Rainbow”), to Bacharach and David (“Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head”); from Rodgers and Hammerstein (Carousel) to Jerry Herman (La Cage Aux Folles); or from Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) to Bock and Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof), Jewish composers and artists have contributed mightily to the great American Songbook, to Broadway musicals, to pop music, and to theatre and the arts in general. (As Eric Idle and John Du Prez – non-Jews - so humorously recognized and rhapsodized in Spamalot).

Once again this popular show will feature amusing anecdotes and fascinating facts about some of America’s most well-known, lauded, and iconic Jewish composers and entertainers who created and performed such musical classics as “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Get Happy,” “Defying Gravity,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “What the World Needs Now,” and many more.

The production, produced by Hy Juter, and written, directed, and hosted by Shari Upbin features top-tier South Florida actor/entertainers Kate Delaney, Bruno Faria, Shelley Keelor, and Shane Tanner. Aiden Quintana is the show's Musical Director, and Nicole Roach is the production’s Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie