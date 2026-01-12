Empire of the Sun and Two Friends to Headline 2026 Pegasus World Cup

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Empire of the Sun and the DJ duo Two Friends are set as the headlining performances at the 2026 Pegasus World Cup, which marks the 10th anniversary of the popular horse race event.

The Pegasus World Cup blends elite Thoroughbred competition with music, culture, style, and fashion on an international stage. The event will return to Gulfstream Park for its 10th anniversary on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Tickets are available here.

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup will feature the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI), the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI) and the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (GII) as part of the total $5.7 million on the line in race day purses.

Reimagined for the 10th anniversary, the Flamingo Room remains a centerpiece of the Pegasus World Cup. The exclusive space offers sweeping, bird’s-eye views of the track, enhanced culinary programming, and entertainment offerings. Guests will experience a bespoke menu curated by Groot Hospitality concepts Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak and Casadonna. Live performances by Brian Newman, Grammy-Winning Producer, Creative & Musical Director, trumpetist and vocalist, and an exclusive, tailored DJ and vocal set by Empire Of The Sun will amplify the experience for guests in the Flamingo Room and private suites.

Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew will collaborate for the Pegasus Fan Zone, located in Gulfstream Park’s Carousel Club. Hosted by Griffin Johnson, the space will deliver hospitality, culinary selections, wagering contests, and partner activations, alongside a lineup of race-day performances curated by Palm Tree Crew, including world-renowned DJs Two Friends, Ruckus, Rae Sada, and more. The Pegasus Fan Zone will also feature the Carousel Club VIP Garden, inclusive of beverages, food by Groot Hospitality, and on-the-rail homestretch views of the horses as they thunder toward the finish line.

Beyond the track, the celebration continues at Miami’s iconic LIV Nightclub for the official Pegasus World Cup after-party headlined by Frank Walker and ARTY.

For the ultimate VIP experience, a limited number of Private Suites (with terraces overlooking the track) are available by contacting premiumseating@pegasusworldcup.com. The Flamingo Room is sold out.

Among the general admission offerings is the Casadonna Finish Line Terrace, located on Level 1. This experience gives guests access to the Breezeway, Trackside Apron, Walking Ring, and Casino, along with live DJs, concessions, and multiple bars. The ticket includes a sponsored open bar for guests 21+ by Stella Artois and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer.

1/ST BET, the official betting app of the 2026 Pegasus World Cup, will provide an exclusive wagering offering to all attendees. Through advanced AI technology, the 1/ST BET app is designed to make betting more accessible, easy to understand, and fun for first-time wagerers and advanced handicappers alike.

The Pegasus World Cup has captured the attention of the racing industry, fans, and celebrities, including Camila Cabello, Alix Earle, Rick Ross, Anuel AA, Jennifer Lopez, Gene Simmons, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, Maluma and Venus Williams, to name just a few. Pegasus World Cup guests have enjoyed post-race performances by Diplo, Black Coffee and Dasha (2025); Calvin Harris (2024); Joe Jonas, OneRepublic and Kygo (2023); Lil’ Kim, Ja Rule, Mase, El DeBarge and DJ Cassidy (2022); Nelly and T-Pain (2020); Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson (2019); Post Malone (2018); and Thomas Rhett (2017).

The Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has welcomed legendary Thoroughbred racehorses, including Arrogate (Longines World’s Best Racehorse 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), California Chrome (two-time American Horse of the Year 2014 & 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational contender), Gun Runner (American Horse of the Year 2017 and 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), City of Light (2019 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Mucho Gusto (2020 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Knicks Go (2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Life Is Good (2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Art Collector (2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), National Treasure (2024 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Mystik Dan (2024 Kentucky Derby winner and 2025 Pegasus World Cup Invitational contender), and White Abarrio (2025 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner).

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, January 24 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. EST, with full-day coverage available on FanDuel TV. The event will also be distributed globally in partnership with HBA Media.