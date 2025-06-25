Carbonell Awards Now Seeking Nominations For Special Awards 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carbonell Awards, Inc., South Florida's most distinguished Theater & Arts Honors, is seeking nominations for up to seven Special Awards that will be presented at the 48th annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony on Monday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. at FAU's University Theatre in Boca Raton. A total of 28 nominations have been received so far, with a final submission deadline of July 11, 2025.

The Carbonell Special Awards include:

** The Vinnette Carroll Award for significant achievement in advancing the cause of diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida theater.

Previous winners of this award include director, actor, and college educator John Pryor (2024); Christina Alexander & Katie Christie, for leading the South Florida Theatre League's Anti-Racism Theatre Strategies Cohorts (2023); and Marshall L. Davis, who served for nearly 40 years as managing director of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) in Miami's Liberty City (2022).

** The Charlie Cinnamon Award honors an individual who contributes significantly to the support of the arts in South Florida and to the Carbonell Awards program.

Previous Cinnamon Award winners include veteran reviewer and founder of FloridaTheaterOnStage.com Bill Hirschman (2023); longtime critic and Carbonell judge Hap Erstein (2022), the Broward Center's Director of Marketing Jennifer Sierra-Grobbelaar (2019); Tony Finstrom, playwright and founder of the Silver Palm Awards, (2018); and longtime arts patron and Carbonell judge Jerome J. (Jerry) Cohen (2017).

** The Ruth Foreman Award recognizes contributions to South Florida theater development by an individual or group, for singular achievement and/or career contributions.

Recent Foreman Award winners include Marilynn Wick, Founder and CEO of The Wick Theatre & Museum Club and Costume World, Inc. (2024); the Maltz Jupiter Theatre (2023); actor, producer, director, poet, and educator Teresa María Rojas (2022); The Amparo Experience (2020); Juggerknot Theatre Company for Miami Motel Stories (2019); Nicole Stodard for the GAP Play Reading Series at Thinking Cap Theatre (2018); and Florida Children's Theatre (2016).

** The Bill Hindman Award honors significant, long-term contributions to the region's cultural life and onstage career achievement by performing artists based in South Florida.

Recent Hindman Award winners include longtime stage manager Carl Waisanen (2024); James Samuel Randolph, theatre professor at New World School of the Arts (2023); actor and Actors' Equity Association representative Margot Moreland (2022); actors Barbara Bradshaw (2020) and Harriet Oser (2015); and veteran performer Don McArt (2013).

** The Howard Kleinberg Award honors an individual or organization for contributions to the health and development of the arts in South Florida.

Recent Kleinberg Award winners include Kermit Christman, Founder & Artistic Producing Director of the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival (2024); actor, director, playwright, and producer Ronnie Larsen (2023); Andie Arthur, playwright, dramaturg, co-founding Artistic Director of Lost Girls Theatre, and Executive Director of the South Florida Theatre League (2022); Deborah Margol with the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs (2018); longtime critic and Carbonell judge Christine Dolen (2015); and Iris Acker, actor, director, author, talk show host, and Carbonell judge (2014).

NEW

** The Jan McArt Award for significant achievement by a small theatre. This new Special Award is named after the “First Lady of South Florida Theater” who helmed several local theaters including the popular Royal Palm Dinner Theatre in Mizner Park.

** The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence honors a theater company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming: productions, educational outreach, developmental programs, and audiences served.

Previous von Maurer Award winners include Area Stage (2024); Slow Burn Theatre Company (2023); Theater Lab (2022); Palm Beach Dramaworks (2020); City Theatre (2015); Maltz Jupiter Theatre (2011); and Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (2007).

How to Submit Nominations for Carbonell Special Awards 2025

Before July 11, please email nominations to: gary@pr-bs.net and put “Carbonell Nomination” in the Subject Line. In your submission, please include:

** Nominee's name

** Name of the Special Award for which you are making a nomination

** Why you believe he/she/they are worthy of consideration for this particular Special Award.

The Carbonell Awards Board of Directors will review all nominations before selecting which Special Awards to present this year and each recipient. The Board can choose from the list of submitted nominations or add other names for consideration. In addition, the Board can consider any nominee for any award – not necessarily just the one for which he/she/they have been nominated. The winners of the 2025 Carbonell Special Awards will be announced in August.

The Carbonell Awards announced last month that this year's recipients of the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts are William Hayes & Sue Ellen Beryl, the co-founders of Palm Beach Dramaworks, which just completed its 25th season in downtown West Palm Beach producing Theatre to Think About.

In September, the Board will announce this year's 120 Carbonell Award finalists in 20 competitive categories based on accumulated scores from the nonprofit organization's pool of nearly 50 experienced and diverse volunteer judges—with seven judges from various counties assigned to each show.

This season's Carbonell Awards will be presented at a glittery ceremony on November 17 that is South Florida's version of Broadway's Tony Awards. Hundreds of actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend the event that is being produced and directed by Andrew Kato, Producing Artistic Director/Chief Executive of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, with the award-winning Caryl Fantel serving as Music Director. Tickets for the ceremony and after party are only $45 and will go on public sale in mid-September.

Comments

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...