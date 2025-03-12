CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben to Present Rob Russell & Avery Sommers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After 20 fabulous seasons, Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, has invited friends and supporters to the final “conversation” of the popular series: CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben.

“Cheers to 20 Years! The Cultural Council is proud to have presented 96 amazing CULTURE & COCKTAILS conversations featuring over 300 memorable personalities from Tony Award-winning stars (Gary Beach, Faith Prince, Tommy Tune) to best-selling authors (Scott Eyman, Laurence Leamer, Scott Meltzer, James Patterson), from trendsetting designers (Iris Apfel, Badgley Mischka, Arnold Scaasi, Steven Stolman) to wow-worthy artists and performers (Harry Benson, Bruce Helander, Jason Newsted, Edward Villella); plus, so many much-loved and multi-talented neighbors who left us far too soon, such as Lucien Capehart, Alex Dreyfoos, Bob Lappin, John Marshall, Jan McArt, Sharon McDaniel, Jim Ponce, Burt Reynolds, James Sheeran, Muriel Siebert, Butch Trucks, and Jack Zink,” says Lawrence.

“CULTURE & COCKTAILS has had an extraordinary run, and we are determined to send it off with a musical flourish at our beautiful venue, the rooftop ballroom of The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach,” he adds. “The Ben is located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue and free valet parking will be provided.”

The final CULTURE & COCKTAILS brings back two longtime favorites- Rob Russell and Avery Sommers- and frequent musical performers along with several surprise guests. The event takes place on April 14 from 5 to 7 pm. Admission to the final CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben is $125 per person, and $165 for VIP Seating.

Rob Russell is a Master Showman widely recognized as “Mr. Palm Beach.” His popular monthly musical series Rob Russell’s Open Mic runs twice monthly at Café Centro. From his years as the polished front man at the distinguished Governor’s Club at Phillips Point to his nearly two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, to his recent years as a singer, recording artist (his popular CD Hello Again), and—after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting —Dick Robinson’s fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM, Rob Russell has amassed numerous fans of his audience-wowing musical talents and flashy show biz anecdotes. The ever dapper, occasional tapper Russell has even been known to get music lovers and fans to jump up, dance between tables, and join in the revelry.

Avery Sommers is a South Florida treasure with a “powerhouse” voice (The New York Times) and a charismatic stage presence. She appeared on Broadway in Ain’t Misbehavin’ replacing Nell Carter, Chicago, Showboat, and Broadway, and was in the first national tours of both The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (starring Ann-Margret) and Chicago (with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey), for which she won a Los Angles Ovation Award for Best Supporting Actress. On TV, she appeared on Miami Vice, many episodes of B.L. Stryker starring Burt Reynolds, and the CBS soap As The World Turns. Film credits include Lost Everything, Mysterious, Letters to God, and Hiding Victoria. A frequent headliner at The Colony Hotel’s Royal Room, Kravis Center, Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, Café Centro, Arts Garage, and more, Sommers is both a Carbonell Award winner and a seven-time nominee and recently received the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts.

The 2025 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS is generously sponsored by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder; Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation; Scott Teich, Senior Vice President, Teich Wealth Management of Raymond James; The Gardens Mall; Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel, PLLC; Seacoast Bank; Palm Beach Media Group; Palm Beach Daily News; Legends Radio; and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm.

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s mission to nurture, promote and support a healthy, diverse and inclusive cultural sector in Palm Beach County.

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exciting year-round exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The Council features spectacular work by Palm Beach County-based professional artists in its Roe Green Uniquely Palm Beach Store and offers complimentary resources for visitors in its Jean S. and Frederic A. Sharf Visitor Information Center. The Council is currently open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from Noon to 5 pm. For more information and a comprehensive calendar of cultural events in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com.

Photo Credit: Clare Coco

