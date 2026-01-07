Callaway Sisters Bring Broadway Hits To Aventura For One Night Only

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tony-nominated Callaway Sisters will Raise the Roof during Broadway the Calla-way at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, January 23 at 8 p.m. as part of the 2025/2026 Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura.

Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway are a singular singing sensation, entertaining audiences with showstoppers from Broadway hits including “West Side Story,” “Chicago,” “Funny Girl,” “Cats,” “Carousel,” “Wicked” and more by musical director Alex Rybeck. Described by Broadway World as “the best sister act of all time…their show is indisputable, irrefutable, magical, musical, melodious, harmonious perfection.”

Ann is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadway World as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.”

Liz is a Grammy nominee, Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's “Merrily We Roll Along,” received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in “Baby,” and for five years, was praised as Grizabella in “Cats.” She also starred in the original cast of “Miss Saigon,” “The Three Musketeers” and “The Look of Love.” Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature “Anastasia” and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's “Aladdin,” “King of Thieves” and “The Return of Jafar."