IGNITE Broward Returns With Onda Studio, Daniel Popper, And Ana María Caballero

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

IGNITE Broward, South Florida’s annual festival dedicated to public, interactive light- and sound-based art, will return for its fifth year from February 13 through February 22, 2026.

The 10-day event will feature more than 25 installations presented across four locations: MAD Arts in Dania Beach, Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale, ArtsPark at Young Circle in Hollywood, and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.

Presented by the Broward County Cultural Division and produced by MAD Arts, the 2026 edition marks the festival’s most expansive presentation to date. IGNITE Broward is free and open to the public.

Following attendance of more than 80,000 visitors in 2025, the festival continues to grow as a regional cultural attraction, showcasing large-scale projection mapping, interactive light sculptures, sound-based installations, musical performances, and family-friendly programming by local, national, and International Artists. This year will also spotlight emerging local artists from the MAD Art & Tech Studio Program, who will debut new work developed through a six-month mentorship initiative.

Among the notable participating artists is Italian new-media collective Onda Studio, whose interactive installation Where Are We Going? incorporates 5G technology to allow real-time audience participation via QR code. The work is powered by Total Wireless.

Multi-award-winning transdisciplinary artist Ana María Caballero will also be featured, presenting work that explores embodiment, identity, and the intersection of biological processes and cultural systems.

Returning to the festival is South African sculptor Daniel Popper, who will debut Mycelia, a monumental wood-and-fiberglass figure animated through projection mapping and inspired by fungal networks and interdependence in nature. Prototype versions of Mycelia will also be installed at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.

Additional highlights include inflatable light sculptures by national collective Pneuhaus, experimental Super 8 film works by Phil Evans, and screenings by Barcelona-based film collective Dostoopos.

Festival Locations and Highlights

MAD Arts

481 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach

Daily, noon–10 p.m.

MAD Arts will host more than 13 installations alongside artist-led events and workshops. Featured works include Guillaume Marmin’s Oh Lord!, a solar-data-driven installation; A Walled City by Dr. Weidi Zhang and Dr. Jieliang Luo; Pace by Ana María Caballero; and projection-mapping works by emerging artists from the MAD Art & Tech Studio Program.

Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park

2520 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale

Friday–Saturday, 6–11 p.m.; Sunday–Thursday, 6–10 p.m.

Six large-scale outdoor installations will activate the park, including Popper’s Mycelia, Grove by Pneuhaus, and APOGEE by Chalk River Labs.

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport

100 Terminal Drive, Fort Lauderdale

Pre-security installations will be accessible 24/7, with additional works available post-security for ticketed passengers. Artists include Daniel Popper, O, Miami, Brian Fox/Media Pollution, and Robin Baumgarten.

ArtsPark at Young Circle

1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood

Friday–Saturday, 6–11 p.m.; Sunday–Thursday, 6–10 p.m.

Seven installations will be presented as part of the City of Hollywood’s public art initiative, including works by Loop, Artur Grycuk, Onda Studio, Pneuhaus, Studio McGuire, and ITHACA Studio.

Special Events

An indoor media preview will be held Wednesday, February 11, at MAD Arts. The festival officially kicks off Friday, February 13, with an opening event at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, followed by a live performance by BREAKINMIA at Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park.

IGNITE Broward is supported by Visit Lauderdale, the City of Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Broward County Parks and Recreation, and the City of Dania Beach.