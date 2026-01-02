Seth Rudetsky, Lillias White, and Arielle Jacobs Come to Miramar Cultural Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center's The Overlap has announced that tickets are on sale for Speaking Up in Every Key: A Musical Celebration featuring Broadway stars Seth Rudetsky, Lillias White, and Arielle Jacobs. Taking place on February 22, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center, the event will blend musical theater performances from all three stars with stories to explore how the arts spark empathy, connection and true allyship.

The event will include a special performance with the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, as well as solo performances from Seth, Lillias, and Arielle. Through their distinct experiences, whether engaging with Jewish identity, advocating for racial equity, or empowering young women, they each demonstrate how the arts can inspire connection, healing, and action, and ways the audience can promote love and fight hate.

Seth Rudetsky is a versatile American entertainer known as the afternoon deejay for SiriusXM "On Broadway," as well as a Broadway pianist, conductor, actor, and a three-time Emmy-nominated comedy writer alongside his co-writers. He frequently engages in activism, including leading LGBTQ+, foster care, animal rescue, immigration, and Jewish events. In fall of 2023, he founded The Jewish Broadway Alliance, a coalition to support Jewish artists through community, education, and advocacy.

‘I’m so excited to do what I love most: tell fun Inside Broadway stories, perform classic showtunes by Jewish writers, and showcase the phenomenal singing of two of my favorite Broadway stars, Arielle Jacobs and Lillias White,” said Seth Rudetsky.

Lillias White is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer, celebrated for her powerful performances in Broadway musicals, including How to Succeed, The Life and Hadestown as well as belting one of the muses in the Disney film Hercules. A passionate advocate for racial equity and arts education, she's done countless benefits for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund (including starring in Rudetsky's concert of DREAMGIRLS which raised $1,000,000 for the Fund) and in 2020, she co-founded Black Theatre United which promotes inclusion and systematic change in the industry.

Arielle Jacobs is a celebrated Broadway actress and singer, best known for starring as Princess Jasmine inAladdin, Nina in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights, and originating the role of Imelda Marcos in Broadway'sHere Lies Love. A proud Filipino Jewish American, she is admired for her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, advocacy, and entrepreneurial work empowering young girls and rescue animals. She is the founder of The Girls' Camaraderie Project, a nonprofit that brings together female artists to lead workshops for girls ages 10–13, focusing on collaboration, empathy, and trust as well "The Broadway Pup", which sells punny Broadway-themed pet bandanas & donates 100% of profits to animal rescue charities.

Speaking Up in Every Key is part of The Overlap’s 2026 season of programs. The Overlap uses the arts, open dialogue, shared learning, and interfaith experiences to bridge communities for one another.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seth, Lillias, and Arielle to South Florida to share with our community how their theater and advocacy work intertwine," said Ali Shrago-Spechler, the Director of the George Gottlieb Institute. "They have used their passions for the arts to encourage solidarity in the face of intolerance, and these lessons will be valuable to all in attendance.”