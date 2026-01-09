Barbershop Speaks to Kick Off 2026 With NEW YEAR, NEW NARRATIVE: SHAPING YOUR UNIQUE IDENTITY

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Barbershop Speaks will launch 2026 with a powerful community conversation, "New Year, New Narrative: Shaping Your Unique Identity," on January 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM at ToppCuttaz Barbershop in Miami Gardens. Designed as a moment of reflection, renewal, and courage, the event creates a welcoming space for individuals to explore personal growth and gain practical tools for defining and expressing their authentic selves.

As many enter the new year reassessing their goals and direction, the conversation invites participants to examine how identity shapes purpose, decisions, and life paths. Attendees will leave with actionable insights on aligning self-perception with meaningful choices and long-term success.

The dialogue will be led by Jefferson Noël, Founder of Barbershop Speaks, alongside Corey G. Patterson, CPA, Founder and Managing Partner of Corey G. Patterson, P.A., and moderated by LaMyia Pearlinia.

"A new year gives us permission to pause, reflect, and decide who we are becoming," said Jefferson Noël, Founder of Barbershop Speaks. "This conversation empowers people to take ownership of their story and intentionally shape their future."

Drawing from his experience in business, discipline, and leadership, Corey G. Patterson will explore how identity directly influences mindset, behavior, and results.

"Who you believe yourself to be determines the actions you take and the plans you pursue," said Corey G. Patterson, CPA. "The start of a new year is the perfect time to align your identity with your goals."

Barbershop Speaks believes barbershops are modern-day classrooms. By transforming familiar community spaces into hubs for dialogue, the organization fosters growth, confidence, and empowerment through meaningful conversation.

For more information about Barbershop Speaks, visit:https://www.barbershopspeaks.com/