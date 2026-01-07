Nominations Open For 2026 Randolph A. Frank Prize For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nominations are now open for Palm Beach Symphony's annual Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts. One to three winners in the categories of Performing Artist, Performing Arts Educator and Emerging Artist will be selected and awarded a total amount of $10,000.

The mission of the Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts is to recognize and reward individual performing artists and dedicated educators who enrich the quality of the performing arts in Palm Beach County through their involvement with music, dance and/or acting. All established and emerging individuals who regularly perform or engage in performing arts education in Palm Beach County are eligible for consideration. While residency in Palm Beach County is not required, the applicant's body of work should contribute to it.

Applicants may self-nominate or be nominated by someone else who can speak to their artistic contributions and may apply for one or all relevant categories. Nomination letters and additional letters of support should include the nominee's achievements, goals and experience and elaborate on how the nominee has enhanced the cultural and artistic life of Palm Beach County and their commitment to excellence in their field. For educators, summarize their teaching experience. Additional documents must include the nominee's resume, professional biography, headshot and one to three audio and/or visual examples.

Nomination letters and all supporting materials must be submitted by the deadline of Sunday, February 15 via email to Bryce Seliger, Education & Programming Associate, at bseliger@palmbeachsymphony.org. Decisions will be rendered by Friday, March 20 and winner(s) will be invited to attend an official award presentation on Sunday, May 17.

The Randolph A. Frank Prize was established in 2009 by Nancy and Jay Parker, longtime friends of Dr. Randolph A. Frank, an avid patron of the arts. Palm Beach Symphony has managed and hosted the prize since 2019. Through the generosity of these founders, a total of $10,000 is awarded annually.

To learn more about eligibility criteria and for a complete list of previous winners, go to PalmBeachSymphony.org.