Second City Brings Laughs to Aventura This January

The Second City's famous banter will come to life in Laugh Harder, Not Smarter, presented by the City of Aventura, on Friday, January 30 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

The Second City's Laugh Harder Not Smarter features a hilarious mix of classic sketch comedy, fresh new favorites and the irreverent signature improvement that made them famous. The alumni list is a veritable "Who's Who" of comedy including Bill Murray, John & Jim Belushi, Mike Myers, Steve Carell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George Wendt, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Horatio Sanz, Tim Meadows, Joan Rivers, John Candy, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Harold Ramis, Jane Lynch, Aidy Bryant, Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key, Jack McBrayer, Jason Sudeikis and more.

Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December of 1959, and a comedy revolution began. The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generation after generation of superstars. Today, The Second City is home to a world-class entertainment company, continuing to produce premier talent in all three of its locations -- Chicago, Toronto and New York -- and entertaining more than one million audience members a year.

This event contains adult language or content.