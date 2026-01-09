Broadway And Cabaret Star Avery Sommers Brings FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS To John Knox Village Center This Month

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Avery Sommers will bring her solo concert FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS to the John Knox Village Cultural Arts Center in Pompano Beach. The performance will take place on Friday, January 16, at 7:00 p.m., at the Cultural Arts Center, located at 651 SW 6th Street (Dixie Gate Entrance), Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

The program will feature music associated with the 1960s, including selections connected to artists such as Ray Charles and Neil Sedaka, alongside Broadway standards including Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Cabaret. Sommers has been praised by The New York Times for her “powerhouse voice,” and her cabaret work has been recognized for its vocal interpretation and storytelling.

Sommers recently appeared in a sold-out concert at 54 Below. She will be accompanied at John Knox Village by a trio featuring Phil Hinton on piano, Frank Derrick on drums, and Ranses Colon on upright bass.

Her Broadway credits include Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Platinum, with national tour appearances in Chicago and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Her television work includes roles on Miami Vice, B.L. Stryker, and As the World Turns. BroadwayWorld has previously described Sommers as “show biz royalty.”

TICKETS

Tickets for Avery Sommers: FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS are priced at $39.19 and are available for purchase online through John Knox Village.