MUTTS GONE NUTS - UNLEASHED! Comes To Aventura

Dog lovers will rejoice during an entertaining afternoon with a dozen of the world's most talented four-legged performers that star in a funny, comedy dog spectacular during Mutts Gone Nuts – Unleashed! presented by the City of Aventura on Sunday, January 25 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

The all-star lineup is the most adorable cast in show business and includes a Guinness World Record holder, an America's Got Talent fan favorite and a host of amazing rescue dogs that will dance, prance, flip and skip their way right into the audience's heart.

Since 1985, comedy duo Scott and Joan Houghton have delighted audiences around the world with their signature blend of physical comedy and circus arts, and in 2005 they expanded that legacy with the creation of Mutts Gone Nuts, a high-energy, family-friendly comedy dog show. Featuring nine incredible canine performers, the production delivers laugh-out-loud antics as the Houghtons attempt to match wits with their mischievous mutts in a fast-paced performance that leaves audiences howling for more.

All of the dogs featured in Mutts Gone Nuts are adopted from animal shelters or rescue organizations, reflecting the Houghtons' commitment to animal welfare. The show uses positive, reward-based training methods that encourage each dog's natural abilities, and the canine performers are cared for to high standards, traveling in large, padded, climate-controlled kennels while on tour, enjoying two acres of fenced space at home, living indoors as part of the family, and remaining fully USDA APHIS Animal Welfare registered.

VIP tickets are available and include a post-show meet & greet/photo opportunity with the "Mutts." Everyone entering the theater must have a ticket; lap tickets are available for purchase for children 12 months and under at the box office with discounted tickets for children 14 years and under.