COMMUNITEA DANCE 2025 Annual Pride Celebration Returns to The Arsht In June

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Artsis invites the South Florida community to celebrate National Pride Month on Sunday, June 8 at the annual COMMUNITEA DANCE, the Adrienne Arsht Center's free LGBTQ+ pride celebration.

Tickets to CommuniTEA Dance are free and can be reserved now at arshtcenter.org. CommuniTEA Dance is for audiences ages 18 and over. For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

Hosted directly on the Arsht Ziff Ballet Opera House stage, CommuniTEA Dance is a free event honoring South Florida's vibrant LGBTQ+ community with a dazzling Under the Rainbow celebration. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will be immersed in a high-energy blowout starring Vincint, a powerhouse vocalist known for their electrifying performances and genre-bending pop hits, including “Higher” with Alex Newell and “Getaway” with Tegan & Sara. Their dynamic stage presence has captivated audiences at Coachella, Sydney Mardi Gras and on NBC's Today show. Spinning an unforgettable mix of house, pop, dance and Latin beats, DJ Musicat will keep the energy soaring with her signature electrifying sound. Guiding the celebration with her signature charisma, FayWhat?!, the award-winning host of The FayWhat?! Show and Queer News Tonight, will bring humor and heart to this vibrant, pride-filled event. And as always, CommuniTEA Dance will also feature fierce, show-stopping performances by local drag artists including Ariesela, Sagittae and Dominick Trixx.

In addition to the performances and dance party, all guests are welcomed to explore the event's Pride Marketplace which spotlights local LGBTQ+ and ally organizations, artisans, creatives and small businesses. Food and drink specials provided by Constellation Culinary will be available for purchase.

About Vincint

Vincint is a multifaceted artist renowned for their powerful vocals, captivating performances and distinctive style. Vincint explored the boundaries of pop music on their 2020 debut EP, The Feeling, and 2022 album, There Will Be Tears. With viral hits such as “Higher,” featuring Alex Newell, and “Getaway,” with Tegan & Sara, Vincint has performed on NBC's Today show, at Coachella and at Sydney Mardi Gras. In 2024, Vincint collaborated with Betty Who, Adam Lambert, Durand Bernarr, Party Pupils and others. Vincint will release a new project this year.

About DJ Musicat

DJ Musicat is an Emmy Award-winning DJ, music producer and filmmaker with three decades of experience in the entertainment industry. Since 2015, she has been recognized in Miami for her electrifying sets and genre-bending productions. She seamlessly blends house, pop, dance and Latin beats into high-energy, immersive experiences. DJ Musicat has shared the stage with iconic performers such as Charli XCX, Marina, Ivy Queen, Alex Newell, Pablo Vittar and Gianluca Vacchi. She is currently working on her second EP, Extended Family, a vibrant, bilingual project celebrating diversity, collaboration, friendship and the belief that dreams don't have an expiration date. Whether in the studio, behind the decks or crafting visual stories, DJ Musicat pushes against creative boundaries, creating beats and narratives that unite and inspire.

About FayWhat?!

FayWhat?! is a lesbian Latina television personality. She is the host of The FayWhat?! Show and Queer News Tonight on the Happening Out Television Network. She was named “2024 Person of the Year” by OutSFL. You may know her from hosting local events such as Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival, FlockFest Beach Party, My Hollywood Pride and Gay8. She's a huge animal advocate and the owner of Fay's Fur Family, where she believes “pets are family.” She's also a recovery speaker who hopes to break the stigma in the LGBTQ+ community about seeking help for mental health and addiction issues.

About Arsht Impact Programs

CommuniTEA Dance is one of the 12 ongoing Arsht Impact programs that create magical experiences and enrich the lives of more than 120,000 people of all ages in Miami, for free. Programs include: Family Fest, a season of performances featuring the world's leading family-friendly artists; Gospel Fest Miami, a six-month season of celebration of gospel music's rich history and vibrant culture; The Heritage Project, which celebrates Black artists in our community through our annual Heritage Fest and Juneteenth Juke Joint festivities; AileyCamp Miami, a full-scholarship, six-week summer camp which uses dance as a vehicle for the personal development of young people; Arsht on the Road, a series of pop-up performances that bring the arts into Miami-Dade County's diverse neighborhoods; Broadway on Biscayne, interactive pre- and post-show experiences connecting audiences more deeply with each Broadway show; Knight Masterworks Classical Conversations, lectures which give the audience insight into the music presented in our Knight Masterworks Classical Music series; and programs that marry arts and wellness, such as Accessing the Arts Residencies, performance workshops for children and adults with disabilities; Brushes with Cancer, a program that matches artists with patients, survivors and caregivers touched by cancer to create art reflective of their journeys, and Art + Mind Day, a daylong event which celebrates the connection between art and physical wellbeing.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.

