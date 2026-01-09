Music Students Will Participate in Musicthon at Galleria Fort Lauderdale

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dozens of music students from over 10 local studios will perform recitals as part of a “Musicthon” at Galleria Fort Lauderdale from January 23 – 25 to raise funds for the Broward County Music Teachers Association (BCMTA). The recitals are FREE and open to the public. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit 4KIDS of South Florida, a nonprofit organization propelled by the vision of a home for every child, with the mission of providing hope to kids in crisis.

Students of all ages and levels will perform. Students collect donations from friends and family in support of their performance. By participating in this entertaining program, students not only enjoy performing for the public, but recognize that their fundraising efforts are helping two local non-profit organizations.

“The ‘Musicthon' is a great example of how the arts can inspire and connect our community,” said Melissa Milroy, marketing manager at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “Galleria Fort Lauderdale is honored to host this event and support young musicians while helping raise funds for impactful local organizations.”

“Musicthon” Event Schedule:

Friday, January 23: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 24: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 25: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For over two decades, the BCMTA has held its annual “Musicthon” to raise awareness and operating funds. BCMTA is dedicated to promoting the growth and professional development of its members by providing educational resources that encourage the highest level of teaching, performance, and study of the art of music. BCMTA also provides student scholarships and competitive activities.

This year, BCMTA has chosen 4KIDS of South Florida, an organization committed to redefining foster care across the region one child at a time, with the support of the faith-based community. Whether a family is in crisis and at-risk of breaking down, siblings are coming into the foster care system, or a child requires trauma-informed therapy – 4KIDS brings hope, homes, and healing.

Donations to the Broward County Music Teachers Association may be made via musicthon88@gmail.com.