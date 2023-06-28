CCR Launches Classic Albums Live Series at Moss Center With Hits From 'Chronicle, Vol. 1' Next Month

Rock lovers won't want to miss a single beat in the three-concert/three-month "Classic Albums Live" series at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center -- ﻿starting with Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Chronicle, Vol. 1,” July 7 at 8 p.m.

Sounding exactly like the album, delivered exactly as they were originally cut, Classic Albums Live's trio of concerts continues on Aug. 12 with Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" and on Sept. 9 with AC/DC's "Back in Black."

Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

The Moss Center's Rock Package launches with Creedence Clearwater Revival, one of America's most beloved roots rock bands. Classic Albums Live's revival performance of "Chronicle, Vol. 1” is sure to evoke sing-a-long entertainment with hits like Bad Moon Rising, Suzie Q, Down on the Corner, and Proud Mary.

Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m.

The Moss Center's Classic Albums Live concert series continues with one of the best-selling albums of all time, Fleetwood Mac's pop-rock magnum opus “Rumours.” Recorded during a tumultuous period when the larger-than-life personalities of Fleetwood Mac were all crammed into a single apartment, the diverse and sophisticated offerings on “Rumours” continue to connect with listeners worldwide, reaching over 40 million copies sold earlier this year.

Saturday, September 9 at 8 p.m.

The final show of the Classic Albums Live concert trio presents AC/DC's legendary album “Back in Black,” a hard rock staple that continues to prove its popularity across generations. Parents and children alike can look forward to this bonding experience, with a show that caters to both original fans and those who've discovered the music more recently – many by playing along with “Back in Black” in Guitar Hero. The performance will showcase the finer aspects of this iconic AC/DC album, including complex guitar arrangements and virtuoso vocals. This is one show that's guaranteed to shake you all night long.

﻿“We are excited to host three Classic Albums Live concert this summer at the Moss Center,” said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. “Classic Albums Live brings iconic music to life, giving audiences of all ages the opportunity to hear songs from storied bands, played with incredible accuracy and reverence.”

All three shows are recommended for all ages and are part of the 2022-2023 Classic Albums Live Rock Package. Tickets range from $40 to $60. Buy one seat for all three shows and get $20 off your total purchase. For discounts to be applied, tickets to all three shows must be bought in the same shopping cart at the same time. This offer does not apply to VIP seating. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.