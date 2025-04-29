Broward Center Students First in Florida to Stage Junior Pilot of Britney Spears Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broward Center for the Performing Arts education department has been selected by Music Theater International (MTI) to produce a pilot production of a junior version of the new Britney Spears musical, “Once Upon a One More Time.” MTI is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies that grants theaters from around the world the rights to perform Broadway musicals.

Under the supervision of Broward Center’s Artist-In-Residence Tammy Holder, the pilot will be produced and performed by 39 students in grades 5 through 12 from 17 public and private schools across South Florida who take classes at the Broward Center as well as four neurodiverse students from The Friendship Journey. These students are the first in Florida to produce this MTI pilot. For set construction, the Broward Center has partnered with Nova Southeastern University’s Tech Theater program.

Holder and the students are one of six groups nationally providing feedback to MTI about the script, the music and all other production elements, including the set that the licensing agency will use to incorporate into the final Junior show kit. That final production is then added to the MTI Junior catalog to be available for schools around the country for students to experience.

“We are thrilled to be the first in Florida who have the privilege of working on this junior pilot production from the ground up,” said Holder, who is also in charge of supervising the students throughout the production process. “After I saw the show in New York, I thought it would be great for our students to do, as many of them have some professional experience already and even one of our choreographers is a former student herself. I’m very proud of what they are accomplishing and look forward to seeing the show come to life on stage.”

The pilot production of “Once Upon a One More Time Jr.” will debut in the Broward Center’s Amaturo Theater on Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m., with two additional performances on Friday, May 23 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, May 24 at 2:00 pm.

