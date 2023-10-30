Broward Center In Fort Lauderdale Names New President And CEO

The Performing Arts Center Authority today announced the appointment of Ty Sutton as president and CEO of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts following an extensive search. Sutton, who takes on his new role at the Broward Center on February 12, 2024, will succeed Kelley Shanley, who announced in May that he would be stepping down.

“Ty is aligned with our mission to engage and inspire the community through the arts and has had an impressive career path with extensive experience in management, finance, theater and education,” said Bonnie Barnett, chair of the Performing Arts Center Authority, the 13-member volunteer board that governs the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. “Ty's a creative thinker and has the vision, passion and leadership experience to build on the incredible success we've had at the Broward Center. I look forward to working with him as we continue to plan for the future.”

Sutton is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of arts management experience in the performing arts sector. He comes to the Broward Center from Dayton Live in Dayton, Ohio, where he has served as president and CEO since 2018. Dayton Live, the region's home for arts, culture and entertainment, is a nonprofit organization that owns and operates five performance venues, including the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center and the beautifully restored Victoria Theatre, and attracts more than 400,000 visitors annually. Sutton has been instrumental in the transformation of downtown's cultural fabric.

In his role as Broward Center's CEO, Sutton will also oversee the Broward Center's affiliated venues including The Parker, an iconic theater in Fort Lauderdale which was fully restored in 2021, the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on the campus of Nova Southeastern University, and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in Miami-Dade County.

“I am honored to have been selected by the Performing Arts Center Authority to lead the Broward Center and build on its legacy of success,” said Sutton. “My philosophy has always been that the arts bring people together, and the Broward Center has been a true leader in building community through the arts. I know that I'll be leading a talented team under the guidance of a group of visionary leaders who have been committed to delivering outstanding arts experiences in one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in the country. My family is eagerly looking forward to our move to South Florida and becoming part of this organization and the community.”

Among his accomplishments at Dayton Live, Sutton implemented several initiatives that strengthened the organization's regional impact. He opened a new venue, the PNC Arts Annex, orchestrated a complete rebranding and programming model change, and led a significant increase in the variety and frequency of the organization's presented shows that resulted in a record number of Broadway subscribers and ticket sales.

Sutton is passionate about bringing arts experiences to the entire community and fostering arts education, initiatives that are a strong focus of the Broward Center and its affiliated venues. In 2021, Sutton opened the Dayton Live Creative Academy with the mission to increase participation and education in the performing arts, especially for young people. Much like the education programs at the Broward Center's Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center, the Dayton Live Academy now runs year-round, providing classes and performance opportunities to all ages.

“Throughout his career, Ty has played a pivotal role in the success of a variety of performing arts venues,” said Charles L. Palmer, chair of the search committee and long-serving member of the Performing Arts Center Authority (PACA). “He's a versatile, innovative and entrepreneurial executive with an outstanding track record who will help elevate the Broward Center to the next level. I'm confident that we've selected a leader who understands our mission, the complexities of our business and the opportunities that lie ahead and who will take the organization from strength to strength.”

Sutton is a member of the Broadway League, a Tony Awards voter and serves on the League's Intra-Industry Committee. He was recognized for his experience in managing multiple venues in sports and entertainment with a Certified Venue Executive award (CVE) from the International Association of Venue Managers. He is also deeply committed to civic engagement, serving on several civic and industry boards to ensure that the impact of the arts sector is at the forefront.

A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Sutton grew up singing in choirs but found his real talent and joy in presenting and facilitating events and inspiring people who shared a common goal. He worked in venue management with the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic and Paralympic Games and with the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks. With a passion for creating spaces for people to gather together, share enriching experiences and have fun, Sutton has opened new venues including the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas, managed a complete renovation of Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, Colorado, and reimagined the use of venues as the first executive director of the Butler Arts Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sutton earned a BA in Political Science at the University of Utah, where he began renting small venues to host concerts and later served as programming director for the University of Utah Presenters Office, a path that led to working in the commercial concert business. He is married to Polly Creer Sutton, a retired professional ballet dancer and current teaching artist and Pilates instructor.

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the UHealth University of Miami Health System Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 100,000 students annually. The Broward Center supports the local cultural community in a variety of ways including a robust affiliated venue management program which includes The Parker, an iconic Fort Lauderdale venue fully restored in 2021, the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on the campus of Nova Southeastern University, and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in Miami-Dade County, The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.