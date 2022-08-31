Broward Center Announces Nicklaus Children's Hospital As Presenting Sponsor Of 2022/2023 Broadway In Fort Lauderdale Season

Nicklaus Children's Hospital will be the presenting sponsor for the 2022/2023 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The announcement was made by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

"The sponsorship of our Broadway series is an exciting part of the commitment of Nicklaus Children's Hospital to the Broward Center," said Broward Center President and CEO Kelley Shanley. "We know how much Nicklaus Children's Hospital means to the children and families of South Florida and beyond. Their commitment to the health and well-being of our community aligns with ours, and we are delighted that their contribution also includes support for our sensory-inclusive performances for the neurodiverse community which allow even more children and families to enjoy the arts in a welcoming and supportive environment."

The mission of Nicklaus Children's Hospital is to inspire hope and promote lifelong health by providing the best care to every child with a vision to create a healthy future for every child.

"At Nicklaus Children's, we are committed to supporting the well-being of the whole child," said Matthew A. Love, President and CEO, Nicklaus Children's Health System, parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital. "We are proud to invest in diverse cultural enrichment activities - such as the Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts - that create a brighter, more captivating world for the region's young people."

The 2022/2023 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season, presented by Nicklaus Children's Hospital, includes four South Florida premieres in the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center: SIX THE MUSICAL, Oct. 11-23; Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Jan. 17-29, 2023; Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, March 28-April 9, 2023; and Beetlejuice, June 13-25, 2023. The Tony, Grammy, Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning HAMILTON also returns Nov. 22-Dec. 11, 2022. Rounding out the schedule are season option, Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, Jan. 13-15, 2023, and a subscriber choice of Chicago, Feb. 14-19, 2023 or Mean Girls, May 2-7, 2023.

The Broward Center season will also include more than ten sensory-inclusive performances, workshops, and classes for the neurodiverse community. At the performances, families will find a range of accommodations to create a welcoming experience. The live shows may be modified to reduce loud noises or bright lights, and the theater lights in the audience chamber are kept up to a 30% level. All guests receive a social story and welcome video to introduce them to the theater before arrival and a character guide to introduce them to the cast and prepare them for the show. Broward Center has specially trained staff and volunteers who have learned specific skills needed to create a supportive environment and allow for a more relaxed theater experience.

The Broward Center 2022/2023 season is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 130,000 students annually. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org