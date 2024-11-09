Broadway's ROCK OF AGES Tour Comes To The Parker in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ROCK OF AGES is set to rock the Parker on December 15, bringing the iconic 1980s rock hits to life in a high-energy performance, with returning star Constantine Maroulis on vocals.

"For 10 years they rocked Broadway, and millions of fans, in the smash hit musical. They have, collectively, performed thousands of performances of the 5-time Tony Award nominated show, including the Broadway production, and the critically acclaimed national tours. Not only did these musicians and singers appear in the Broadway musical, They are the "All-Star" band members who tour with many superstar artists. They are considered the greatest group of Rock musicians and singers who've ever graced a Broadway stage.”

Constantine Maroulis (vocals) has previously appeared in Rock of Ages (Broadway) and first National tour. Known as the first ROCK contestant on American Idol to compete and become a finalist, he starred as Drew in the original Broadway production of Rock of Ages, where he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. In 2012 he had a cameo as a record producer in the film version of Rock of Ages.

Tommy Kessler (Guitar) was the guitarist for the full run of Broadway's Rock of Ages. Tommy's first important gig was with the Blue Man Group where he played Zither, Guitar, Bass and The Stick. In 2008, came the musical “Rock of Ages” and he continued from the beginning, as guitarist in the show through its Broadway run and Off-Broadway revival where he was the lead guitarist. In 2010 he was asked to join BLONDIE and has been part of the group ever since, throughout the world. Tommy has also served as guitarist for Kristin Chenoweth. As with the original Broadway production, Tommy has also been with BROADWAY'S ROCK OF AGES BAND since the beginning. www.tommykessler.com

Zach “AttAkk” Hennig (Guitar) "Rock of Ages," (10th Anniversary Tour & Las Vegas) is an American guitarist from Austin, Texas, best known for his high energy stage performances, tasteful solos, and tight rhythms. Raised in major recording studios and his family's guitar store, music has been in his blood since birth. Zach currently hops between Nashville and Las Vegas touring with multiple artists of all genres. His previous gigs include the Broadway musical “Rock Of Ages” and the Michael Jackson show (MJ Live!). He has worked with numerous bands and artists such as Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bailey Zimmerman, Boomtown Saints, and MORE.

Josephine Rose Roberts (vocals) – Josey starred as “Regina” in Rock Of Ages on Broadway and the National tour. Her credits include the legendary TV show The Electric Company as well as the current hit children's show Paw Patrol. She can be heard in voice overs in numerous TV commercials and continues to appear on Broadway as well as touring with the rock band. www.Josephineroseroberts.com

Winston Roye (bass) Starred as #1 bass player in the Broadway musical Rock of Ages. He is a bassist, singer and multi-instrumentalist who was born in New York and is still living in New York City. He writes, produces, and records for film, television and music, and is in demand as a music director. He was the bass chair, and In-House Contractor for six years in the Broadway musicals, Rock Of Ages, Home For The Holidays, Gettin' The Band Back Together, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. He also played bass for 10 years with the Grammy Award winning rock band, SOUL ASYLUM. He also plays with JEWEL, SHAKIRA, GRAHAM PARKER, Enrique Iglesias, ACE OF BASE, and LAUREN HILL and remains in demand. www.winstonroye.com

Richard Maheux (keyboards) Richard starred on keyboards in Rock of Ages on Broadway. From Montreal, Richard was the keyboard player in the original production of Cirque du Soleil; he is known for touring with Rhianna and is currently touring internationally with superstars Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull on their World Tour

Jon Weber (drums) is the drummer for the entire run of Rock Of Ages on Broadway. Jon has also played in the Broadway shows Hedwig & The Angry Inch and Love, Janis and The Orion Experience. He is also the drummer with acclaimed singer-songwriter and New Jersey favorite Willie Nile.

Comments