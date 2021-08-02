Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Launches Virtual Series On CARING FOR YOUR FAMILY COLLECTIONS

The half-hour Zoom series will be presented by Curator Susan Gillis and Asst. Curator Patricia Fiorillo.

Aug. 2, 2021  

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, today announced that the nonprofit organization is launching a new weekly virtual lecture series, Caring for Your Family Collections. The series will be available live on Thursdays at noon, September 9, 16 and 23.

The half-hour Zoom series will be presented by two BRHS&M stalwarts: Curator Susan Gillis and Asst. Curator Patricia Fiorillo.

Topics include:

+ Caring for Your Family Photos - September 9

+ Caring for Family Documents and Scrapbooks - September 16

+ Getting the Bugs Out: How to identify Pests that Threaten Your Collections - September 23

"If interested people can't watch live, we will provide a link to the recording of each session," says Csar.

This virtual lecture series is FREE for BRHS&M members, and $5 per person for nonmembers. Individual membership is only $40, while a Family membership is $60.

To sign up for Caring for Your Family Collections or to become a BRHS&M member, please contact Patricia Fiorillo at research@BocaHistory.org.

BRHS is located in Historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.


