Barry Bostwick to Host THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Pompano Beach Cultural Center in October

Pompano Beach Arts has announced that The Rocky Horror Picture Show 47th Anniversary Spectacular Tour featuring Barry Bostwick will take place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on October 1, 2022. Join the original 'Brad Majors,' actor Barry Bostwick, for a screening of the original unedited movie featuring the live professional shadow cast 'Creatures of the Night,' and of course, audience participation! The event will also include a costume contest, a display of memorabilia including photos, documents and wardrobe items from the film, and more surprises! The Meet & Greet is at 7 pm and the event begins at 8 pm. Tickets are $50, and V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets with Barry Bostwick are an additional $100. Prop bags will be sold onsite for $5, no outside props are allowed into the Center. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"We are honored that Barry Bostwick is coming to Pompano Beach to host this iconic interactive experience," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "Rocky Horror has remained socially relevant and has become embedded in our cultural fiber thanks to the passionate participation of audiences around the world. We are thrilled to kick-off the Halloween season with this cult classic-get your costumes, and we will have your prop bags ready!"

Bostwick, a Tony Award and Golden Globe Award winner, has said of Rocky Horror's legacy, "It's fun, noisy and rude and only exists today because of the dedicated fan base and incredible "shadow casts" from around the world. They make it spectacular entertainment every show. It is nicely naughty!!! They bring the party. They invite you to participate. It's rock and roll !!!"

"Three generations of partygoers have passed it down from one to another. It is a rite of passage from innocence to understanding and questioning!" he continued, capturing the film's multi-generational appeal.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show began as a stage production and was adapted for film in 1975. The plot is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror "B" movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s. The musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught with a flat tire in a storm and seeking assistance at the eerie mansion of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank 'N' Furter. While at the home, the scientist unveils his newest creation, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of a physically perfect muscle man named Rocky, complete "with blond hair and a tan." As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet are introduced to a houseful of wild characters, who lead the audience in the iconic dance, The Time Warp!

$100 V.I.P. Meet & Greet includes:

Special Rocky Horror VIP Laminate

Get a photo taken with Barry Bostwick with your own camera

Bring your own personal item to autograph, or pick out a photo of Barry's collection to get signed

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.