Art Prevails Project Will Host SEEKING: A Journey Of Self-Discovery and Artistic Expression

Art Prevails Project will kick off the summer with their captivating play 'Seeking.' This unique production weaves together the enchanting elements of music and magic, creating a spellbinding narrative that chronicles a young musician's quest for independence. As he navigates an ever-changing world, he uncovers the profound influence of his family's past on his future. Following its successful staged reading in 2022, 'Seeking' returns to the Amaturo Theatre at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts as a full production, promising an unforgettable experience. Showtimes are July 26th at 7 PM and July 27 at 2 PM & 7 PM. Each of evening performances will be followed by Art Prevails Project's signature talk and a special reception with complimentary drinks and light bites.Tickets can be purchased at https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/seeking-darius-v-daughtry-2024.

Darius Daughtry is the playwright and director of 'Seeking'. He is a renowned poet, director, and educator with over a decade of experience in South Florida. He founded and directs Art Prevails Project, a performing arts organization that promotes cultural dialogue through theater, arts education, and community engagement.

'Seeking is truly a labor of love. As the main character in the play, Terrence, says, 'I've been writing this my whole life.' I am ecstatic to see this show come to life at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. I am overwhelmed by the talented people who have come together to bring this timeless and relevant story to life. This play touches on many aspects of the Black American experience and the human experience. I am thrilled to share this with the world and eagerly await its profound impact on audiences,' said Darius V. Daughtry.

'The Art Prevails Project is a jewel in the Broward arts community. FAB is proud to provide grant support for performances like 'Seeking,' a transformative narrative that underscores the importance of heritage, self-discovery, and the power of artistic expression. This play is not just a performance; it's a cultural event that resonates with the arts community and beyond,' stated Kat Brigian-Sierra, Director of Operations at Funding Arts Broward.

"Darius produces outstanding work that is thought-provoking, engaging, and inspiring," said Jan Goodheart, Vice President of External Affairs at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. "He is a skillful storyteller with a gift for making stories relatable and relevant, finding opportunities where artists and audiences truly connect in ways that go beyond the surface. We are delighted to see his original dramatic work, 'Seeking,' come to fruition in the Amaturo Theater. Audiences will enjoy the chance to participate in a dialogue with the artists and dive more deeply into the show's themes in a signature talkback."

