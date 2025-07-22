2026 YoungArts Award Competition Open Now Through October 8

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



YoungArts, the national organization that supports the development of artists across the country, is now accepting applications for its 2026 awards competition. The application is open through October 8, 2025, at youngarts.org/apply.

YoungArts awards recognize excellence in Classical Music, Dance, Design, Film, Jazz, Photography, Theater, Visual Arts, Voice, and Writing, and are open to artists ages 15–18 or in grades 10–12 who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or otherwise legally eligible to receive taxable income in the U.S.

Winners receive cash prizes ranging from $250 to $10,000 and gain access to career-long creative and professional development opportunities, including mentorship, residencies, and funding support.

Select award winners are invited to participate in National YoungArts Week, an all-expenses-paid intensive program in Miami that offers masterclasses, interdisciplinary collaboration, and public performances. Seniors participating in NYAW may also be nominated to become U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school artists.

“The YoungArts journey starts with our annual competition, and applying to YoungArts represents a powerful moment of affirmation for young artists,” said YoungArts President and CEO Clive Chang. “What sets us apart from other programs is that our support begins at this early stage and continues throughout the trajectory of an artist’s career. We hope all young artists will apply, and we look forward to supporting their work.”

Applications are adjudicated through a blind review process by panels of discipline-specific professional artists. The 2026 award winners will be announced on November 24, 2025.

HOW TO APPLY

Eligibility: Ages 15–18 or grades 10–12 (as of December 1, 2025); must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or legally able to receive taxable income in the U.S.

Disciplines: Classical Music, Dance, Design, Film, Jazz, Photography, Theater, Visual Arts, Voice, Writing

Deadline: October 8, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Application: youngarts.org/apply

Inquiries: Email apply@youngarts.org or call (305) 377-1140

Notable Past YoungArts Alumni include Daniel Arsham, Jon Batiste, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson, Jean Shin, Hunter Schafer, and Shaina Taub.

For more information, visit youngarts.org.

