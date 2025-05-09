THE DRAGON KING Begins At The Public Theatre This Sunday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great family fun is happening at The Public Theatre on Sunday, May 18th at 2pm when they present Tanglewood Marionettes' award-winning production of The Dragon King.

An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore, The Dragon King tells the tale of a courageous Grandmother who journeys to the bottom of the sea in search of the elusive Dragon King, and the answers to why he has forsaken the land above. Featuring colorful sea creatures, an exciting adventure, and a Dragon King that will knock your socks off, this show is perfect for kids 4 and up and their families.

All tickets for The Dragon King are only $15. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit ThePublicTheatre.org.

In addition to the May 18th public performance, almost 1,700 students and educators will attend the school-day Student Matinees May 19-23. The Public Theatre's Educational Programming, including discounted student tickets and free workshops, is made possible by the generous support of our Educational Underwriters: Austin Associates, Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust, Cross Insurance, Helen & George Ladd Charitable Corporation, Turner Publishing, and the Onion Foundation.

