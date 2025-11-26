A SWINGIN' CHRISTMAS: The Holiday Music Of Tony Bennett Comes to City Theater

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Theater is celebrating the holiday season Dec 5th-21st with the music of the legendary American pop and jazz singer Tony Bennett. A Swingin' Christmas is a jazzy new holiday revue. Audiences will fall in love with the songs of the season intermingled with his top 40 hits, torch songs, film scores, all the way to his now-infamous Duets series, which introduced him to a whole new generation of listeners.

A Swingin' Christmas promises to be an unforgettable journey through snowy New York City and features 18 classic holiday tunes plus the standards that made Bennett famous, like "I Can't Give You Anything but Love," "With Plenty of Money and You," "The Best Is Yet to Come," "I Wanna Be Around," "The Good Life," "Rags To Riches," and his signature "I Left My Heart In San Francisco."

At a time of year when theater goers think they have seen it all, A Swingin' Christmas promises to be that new favorite that rings in the holiday season with classics from the Great American Songbook!

The amazing singers that are bringing A Swingin' Christmas to life include City Theater favorites Kristen Gilhooly, Curran Grant, Rebecca Rinaldi and Owen White. You don't want to miss the smooth blend of their timeless vocals.

The creative team for City Theater's production of A Swingin' Christmas: Linda Sturdivant (Producer/ Director), Sara Sturdivant (Music Director), Mariel Roy (Choreographer), Elizabeth Hobbs (Assistant Director/ Swing), Karl Carrigan (Scenic Design), Janice Toomey (Production Assistant), Darnell Stuart (Costume Design), Florence Cooley (Lighting Design), Arcadia Recording (Sound Design), and Greg Brackett (Stage Manager).

A Swingin' Christmas runs Dec 5th-21st, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. There is no performance on Sunday, Dec 7th. Tickets are $30 & $35 (all fees included) and are available at www.citytheater.org or 207-282-0849.