A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Portland Stage

Portland Stage is bringing back the timeless tale of love, family, and the spirit of goodwill this holiday season with A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Directed by Michael Dix Thomas, the Education Director at Portland Stage, this classic tale by Charles Dickens has been adapted locally by the company. The production is full of rich performances, festive holiday songs, stage snow, and more, featuring local actors, a youth ensemble, and returning favorite faces.

The cast features Tom Ford* as Ebenezer Scrooge and Dustin Tucker* as Bob Cratchit. Also reprising his role as Jacob Marley is Alex Purcell*.

Joining the holiday cast—but no stranger to Maine winters—is Breezy Leigh*, who appeared as the Snow Queen last season and will portray the Ghosts in this production. Returning to the Portland Stage lineup is Thomas Ian Campbell, previously seen as Kai in Snow Queen, who will be performing as Nephew Fred. Rounding out the cast are new local performers: Sarabell Wrigley as Belle and the multi-talented Brynn Lewallen, who appears as Mrs. Cratchit and serves as the production’s Music Director. Lastly, but certainly not least, is an energetic group of youth ensemble members from the Greater Portland area who complete the cast.

Portland Stage is continuing to team up with L.L.Bean, the Gold Show Sponsor of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, for the third Annual Holiday Coat Drive. During this season of giving, audiences are encouraged to donate new or gently used outerwear items to the donation boxes located in Portland Stage’s lobbies, helping spread warmth in the community in support of Maine Needs. The drive will conclude at the closing of A Christmas Carol on December 24th, 2025. Portland Stage is also collaborating with Victoria Mansion this year, showing support for local businesses and celebrating the holidays together.

Portland Stage first produced A Christmas Carol in 1975. In 1996, the annual tradition of remounting the production every year or every other year began, alternating A Christmas Carol with other Christmas classics, always including a large cast of local children to allow them the opportunity to absorb the language and acting skills of professional actors on stage.