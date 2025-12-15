Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Dominick Varney/Priscilla Poppycocks
- HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
19%
Charis Leos
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine
16%
Bunny Wonderland
- THINK OF THE CHILDREN
- Geno's Rock Club
15%
Kurt Dale Clark
- IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine
14%
Scott Moreau
- DIAMOND: THE SONGS OF NEIL DIAMOND
- Maine State Music Theatre
11%
Victor Trevino
- ELVIS ALOHA FROM LAS VEGAS
- Maine State Music Theatre
10%
Scott Moreau
- LATE AND ALONE: AN INTIMATE PORTRAIT OF JOHNNY CASH
- Good Theater
10%
Victor Trevino
- ALOHA FROM VEGAS
- Maine State Music Theatre
6%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ariel Grenier
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
17%
Emily West
- FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
12%
Emily Murray
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
9%
Aimee Frechette
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
6%
Emily West
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
6%
Ariel Grenier
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
6%
Chartreuse Money
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
6%ANASTASIA
- MSMT
5%
Marc Robin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine state music theatre
4%
Becca Tinkham
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Emma Thompkins
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
3%
Emily Hayes
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Slemons Productions
3%
Mariel Roy
- HOLIDAY INN
- Biddeford City Theatre
3%
Glen Davis
- ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
2%
Emma Tompkins
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Ray Dumont
- ALADDIN
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Karen Strating
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Ogunquit Arts Academy
2%
Emma Tompkins
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Some Theatre Company
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Jess Wiener
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Natalya Getman
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
1%
Some Theatre Company
- HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Some Theatre Company
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Some Theatre Company
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Tyler Hanes
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
14%
Vanessa Beyland
- NAKED MOLE RAT GET DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
13%
Al Blackstone
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
12%
Grace Livingston Kramer
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
11%
Alison Solomon
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Jeffry Denman
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
8%
Abbey O'Brien
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
8%
Marc Robbins
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine StatevMusic Theatre, Brunswick, Maine
7%
Jerome Robbins
- WEST SIDE STORY
- MSMT
6%
Mark Robin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theater
6%
Kenny Ingram
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Mark Martino
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Travis M. Grant
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
18%
Anna Halloran
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
11%
Anna Halloran
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
9%
Travis M. Grant
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
9%
Kevin Hutchins
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Public Theatre
6%
Crystal Giorgano
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
5%
Debra Susi
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
5%
Don Smith
- ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
4%
Don Smith
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music Theater
4%
Debra Susi
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Elaine Bard
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Mo Milliken
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
3%
Elaine Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Brigitte Paulus
- GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN
- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts
3%
Katy Albert
- THE GAMES AFOOT
- Monmouth Community Players
2%
Elaine Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Mark Muir
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
2%
Elaine and Logan Bard
- HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Elaine Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Elaine Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Elaine Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Mo Milliken
- THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Tracy Christensen
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
14%
Jen Caprio
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%
Kevin Hutchins
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
10%
Jeff Hendry
- ANASTASA
- Maine State Music Theatre
10%
Michelle J. Li
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
10%
Jane Alois Stein
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
9%
Allison McCall
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
8%
Cody Von Ruden
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
6%
Anna Halloran
- A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
5%
Katie Dowse
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Savannah Irish
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
3%
Sarah Kennedy
- THE BARBER OF THE CAPE
- Opera in the Pines
3%
Savannah Irish
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%
Patrice N. Trower
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
2%
Patrice Thrower
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
1%
Patrice N. Trower
- EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage
1%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood
26%MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
22%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
12%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
9%TAP TAP JAZZ
- Maine State Ballet
9%BEAUTY AND THE BEASST
- Some Theatre Company
7%GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN
- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts
4%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
4%LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
2%THE SIREN OF CRYSTAL LAKE
- Resurgence Dance Company
2%Best Dance Production (Professional) FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
26%WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theater
21%THE NUTCRACKER
- Maine State Ballet
18%ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
14%EEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
10%UNEARTHED
- Maine Dance Co.
5%FIREBIRD
- Maine Dance Co.
4%THE HIGHLANDS
- Maine State Ballet
3%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Beth Lambert
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
22%
Beth Lambert & Debra Susi
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
10%
Joy Lemont
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
7%
Whitney Brown
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
7%
Emily Dixon
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
6%
Gracie Libby, Brendan Hickey
- MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
6%
Whitney Brown
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
5%
Jacob Dunham
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
5%
Ray Dumont
- INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
5%
Elaine Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Elaine Bard
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Karen Strating
- MATILDA
- Ogunquit Arts Academy
3%
Elaine Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Kyle Aarons
- HONK!
- Studio Theatre of Bath
3%
Hannah Hanson
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
3%
Elaine Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Nathan Speckman
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL
- Royal River Community Players
2%
Soren Barker
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Waldo Theater
2%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
John Mulcahy
- THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Hunter Foster
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
14%
Danny Hutchins
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
12%
Richard J. Hinds
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Brianne Beck
- HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
- Penobscot Theatre Company
10%
E. Faye Butler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%
Tyler Costigan
- PETE THE CAT
- Maddy's Theatre
8%
Shaun Kerrison
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
7%
Matt Lenz
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%
Marc Robin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- MSMT
6%
Marc Robin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
6%
Kenny Ingram
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%
Mark Martino
- TOOTSIE
- MSMT
2%
Sable Strout
- THE BARBER OF THE CAPE
- Opera in the Pines
2%
Marc Robin
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Public Theatre/MSMT
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Jeff Quinn
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
17%
Beth Lambert
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
15%
Jessica Libby
- THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- Portland Players
11%
Michael Donovan
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
9%
Elaine Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
8%
Emily Hayes & Camden Marble
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
7%
Josie French
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Monmouth Community Players
6%
John Dalton Logan
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
5%
Angela Bonacasa
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
5%
Alexis Nicholas & Emma Hersey-Powers
- THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
4%
Shari John
- SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR
- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab
4%
Gavin Pickering
- ENDGAME
- Emery Community Arts
4%
Angela Bonacasa
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
3%
John Mulcahy
- SAINT DAD
- Lincoln County Community Theater
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Adam P. Blais
- THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
15%
Sally Wood
- DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Portland Stage
13%
Mackenzie Bartlett
- I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire
- Out There Theater Company
12%
Allison McCall
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
11%
Goldie Patrick
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
9%
Zane Alcorn
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Theater At Monmouth
7%
Joshua Chard
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
7%
Lauren Stockless
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
5%
Cait Robinson
- MAKE BELIEVE
- Portland Theatre Festival
5%
Dave Register
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
5%
Grace Bauer
- I’LL EAT YOU LAST, A CHAT WITH SUE MENGERS
- Stevens Square Theater
5%
Christopher Price
- EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
4%
Daniel Bryant
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
3%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
22%FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
8%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
7%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
6%BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
6%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
5%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
4%FUN HOME
- Portland Players
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music theater
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
3%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
3%MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
3%PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
3%THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
3%HONK!
- Studio Theatre of Bath
2%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
2%RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
1%DRACULA
- Monmouth Community Players
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
1%LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
1%Best Ensemble (Professional) WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
14%COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
10%FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
10%ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Company
10%WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Out There Theater Company
5%HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theater
4%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
4%TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theater
3%GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
3%WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
2%DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)
- Portland Stage
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Theater At Monmouth
2%THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%BUDDY HOLLY, RITCHIE VALENS, BIG BOPPER RAVE ON!
- Maine State Music Theatre
1%DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
1%A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
1%REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
22%
Ashley McBreiarty
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
10%
Michael Powers
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
8%
Ashley McBreiarty
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
7%
Susan Finch
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
7%
Blake Kile
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
5%
Danny Gay
- DRACULA
- Monmouth Community Players
5%
Joshua Karp
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
5%
Bryant Cyr
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Ashley Mcbrierty
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
3%
Erryn Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Scout Hough
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
3%
Erryn Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Bryant Cyr
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
3%
Erryn Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Erryn Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Scout Hough
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
2%
Iain Odlin
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
2%
Damon Leibert
- THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%
Damon Leibert
- SAINT DAD
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%
Iain Odlin
- GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN
- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts
1%
Iain Odlin
- THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
José Santiago
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%
Ashley McBreairty
- I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire
- Out There Theater Company
12%
Richard Latta
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
10%
Jeff Koger
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
9%
Richard Latta
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
9%
Bryon Winn
- DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)
- Portland Stage Company
7%
Paul Black
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
6%
Emily Kenney
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
6%
Seifallah Salotto-Cristobal
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%
Flo Cooley
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
4%
Richard Latta
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%
Samuel Biondiello
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Bryon Winn
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
3%
Emily Kenny
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%
Louise Ambler
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%
John D Alexander
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
2%
Iain Odlin
- FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE
- Snowlion Rep
1%
Louise Ambler
- A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Abbie Kneeland
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
16%
Robert Laraway
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
14%
Bob Gauthier
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
10%
Robert Laraway
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
9%
Cynthia Sambrano
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
8%
Evan Cuddy
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
7%
Brendan Hickey
- MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
6%
Evan Cuddy
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
6%
David Delano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
4%
Jason Wilkes
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Lauren Murphy
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
3%
Jason Wilkes
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Moll Brown
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Ride the Cyclone
2%
Quinn Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Laura Gerry
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL
- Royal River Community Players
2%
John Mulcahy
- THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Sam Grossier
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
18%
Phil Burns
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW/HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
17%
Jacob Stebly
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
14%
Jason Wetzel
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
11%
Ken Clifton
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Nicholas Connors
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
8%
Brian Cimmet
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%
Nick Wilders
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
7%
Kevin Stites
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%Best Musical (Non-Professional) MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
17%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
10%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
8%BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
7%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
5%MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
5%FUN HOME
- Portland Players
5%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
4%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
4%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
4%FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL: YOUTH EDTION
- Royal River Community Players
4%INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
4%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
4%ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music Theater
3%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
2%RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%HONK!
- Studio Theatre of Bath
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Waldo Theater
2%LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
2%THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%Best Musical (Professional) WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Company
11%FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
11%WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theater
10%ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theater
7%TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
5%WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%PETE THE CAT
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
4%HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theater
3%CATS THE MUSICAL
- Seacoast Repertory Theater
3%THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- MSMT/Public Theater
2%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
43%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
20%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
10%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
8%LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
8%SPESH! THE MINI-MUSICAL
- Sandy River Players
6%THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
6%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
49%DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)
- Portland Stage Company
30%HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
15%FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE
- Snowlion Rep
6%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Benjamin Fisher
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
12%
Jesse Murphy
- FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
8%
Danni Melanson
- FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
7%
Will Searway
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
6%
Evelyn Lacroix
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
5%
Ben Fisher
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Andrew Marcotte
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
4%
Lisa Neal
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Alex Robbins
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
4%
Tommy Waltz
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
3%
Rebecca Rinaldi
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
3%
Erin Leddy
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
3%
Jacob Sutherland
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Jessica Haviland
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Curran Grant
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Ava Frechette
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
2%
Owen Lewis
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
2%
Dennis Crews
- HONK!
- Studio Theatre of Bath
2%
Todd Daly
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Quinn Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Phoenix Morton
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Daniel Perkins
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Emily Akeley
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Molly Lemont
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
1%
Jeff McNally
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Daniel Durston
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Dominick Varney
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre
9%
Sam Sherwood
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
7%
Maya Thomas
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theater
6%
Robyn Hurder
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
5%
Bobby Ellis
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%
Isabelle Grignon
- PETE THE CAT
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
5%
Mary Kate Morrissey
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%
Charis Leos
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Brie Roche
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
4%
Ashley c Turner
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland stage
3%
Kent M. Lewis
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%
Max Clayton
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%
Rob McClure
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%
Emma Hall
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
3%
Dan De Luca
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
Sam Jones
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%
Coleman Cummings
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Curt Dale Clark
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Maine State Music Theatre/ Public Theatre
2%
Coleman Cummings
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Joanna Clarke
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
2%
Charis Leos
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Maine State Music Theatre/Public Theatre
2%
Lila Coogan
- ANASTASIA
- MSMT
2%
Gregg Goodbrod
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
1%
Jen Cody
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Bethany Gordon
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
19%
Jared Lennon
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
12%
Brian Harris
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- City Theatre- Biddeford, ME
7%
Tom Haushalter
- THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- Portland Players
6%
Alex Anton
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
6%
Bart Shattuck
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
5%
Benet Moholland
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
5%
Abby Rice
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
4%
Tricia Hobbs
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
3%
Sarah Johnson
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
3%
Quinn Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Tom Lott
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Belfast Maskers
2%
Sophie Urey
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
2%
Emma Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Elizabeth Lutjens
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
2%
Melissa Record
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Monmouth Community Players
2%
Tom O’Reilley
- MOUSETRAP
- Chocolate Church Arts Center
2%
Austin Frederick
- ENDGAME
- Emery Community Arts
2%
Forest Gregory
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Jonas Maines
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Gretchen Welle
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
2%
Logan Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Jared Roxby
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
1%
Paige Scala
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
1%
Hayden Freeman
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Emma Graffam
- I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire
- Out There Theater Company
15%
Tyler Costigan
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theater Company
7%
Chartreuse Money
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
7%
Aidan J. Lawrence
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
6%
Sandy Clancy
- THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
6%
A.J. Baldwin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Theater At Monmouth
5%
Thursday Farrar
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
5%
Ashley C. Turner
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
5%
Kelly Letourneau
- THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
5%
Amber McNew
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Theater At Monmouth
4%
Allison McCall
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
4%
Jonas Maines
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Fenix Theatre Company
3%
Robbie Harrison
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Portland Stage
3%
Lynne McGhee
- I’LL EAT YOU LAST
- Stevens Square
3%
Hannah Daly
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
3%
Dustin Tucker
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
2%
Christine Louise Marshall
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%
Emily Verla
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
2%
Shawn Denegre-Vaught
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
2%
Bari Robinson
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
2%
Juliet Tasker
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%
Portland Thomas
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland stage
2%
Lucas Prizant
- THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
1%
Robbie Harrison
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
1%
Jasmine Shanise
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
1%Best Play (Non-Professional) DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
16%HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- Portland Players
13%DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
11%PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
8%COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
6%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
6%THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
5%THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Belfast Maskers
5%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
4%MOUSETRAP
- Chocolate Church Arts Center
4%THE GAMES AFOOT
- Monmouth Community Players
3%THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
2%LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
2%SAINT DAD
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR
- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab
1%Best Play (Professional) I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire
- Out There Theater Company
18%WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
15%THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
14%DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)
- Portland Stage Company
14%A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
10%WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
9%MAKE BELIEVE
- Portland Theatre Festival
6%THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
5%DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
4%PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
3%REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%Best Production of an Opera (Professional) SWEENEY TODD
- Opera Maine
63%THE BARBER OF THE CAPE
- Opera in the Pines
18%PAUL'S CASE
- Opera Maine
9%SVADBA
- Hogfish
9%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chad Lefebvre
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
15%
Chad Lefebvre
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
8%
Dani Maupin
- RAVENSCROFT
- Lakewood Theater
7%
Allison Turlo
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
6%
Don Smith
- INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
6%
Steve Lupien
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
6%
Sage Bartlett
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
5%
Whitney Brown
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
5%
Mathew Haley
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
5%
Allison Turlo
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Whitney Brown/Tim Baker
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
4%
Ian Michaud
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
3%
Ben Wetzel
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
3%
Olliver Young
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
3%
Elaine Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Elaine Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Tricia A. Hobbs
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
3%
Elaine Bard
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Elaine Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Ally Turlo
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Elaaine Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
John Mulcahy
- SAINT DAD
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Koch
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
16%
Nate Bertone
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Klara Zieglerova
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
10%
Chuck Kading
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
9%
Alexander Dodge
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
7%
Paul Black
- WEST SIDE STORY
- MSMT
7%
Bill Mohney
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
6%
Anita Stewart
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
5%
Anita Stewart
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
5%
William James Mohney
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Kaitlyn Larrosa
- I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Out There Theater Company
4%
Kyle Dixon
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
Jake Cote
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%
Jim Leighton
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%
Sage Bartlett
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%
Steve Lupien
- A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%
Steve Lupien
- EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Elise DeSeifer
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
21%
Alex Hennings
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
12%
Nic Robichaud
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
9%
Elise DeSeifer
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
8%
Jason Murray
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
5%
Damon Leibert
- THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
4%
Elaine Bard
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Justin Norton
- INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
4%
Elaine Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Justin Norton
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music Theater
4%
Keith Mercik
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Monmouth Community Players
4%
Juniper Purinton
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
3%
Elaine Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Justin Norton
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lyric Music Theater
3%
Jason Wilkes
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Justin Norton
- ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
2%
Juniper Purinton
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Elaine Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kevin Heard
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
19%
Kevin Heard
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%
Shannon Slaton
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
10%
Haley Parcher
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
9%
Shannon Slaton
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%
Shannon Slaton
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
7%
Nic Robichaud
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
6%
Kevin Heard
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
5%
Nic Robichaud
- NAKED MOLE RAT: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
5%
Ryan McGowan
- BABY SHARK
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
5%
Seth Asa
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
4%
Shannon Slaton
- TOOTSIE
- MSMT
3%
Seth Asa Sengel
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
3%
Seth Asa
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Abbie Kneeland
- FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
10%
Hailey Bouchard
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
10%
Wesley Pierson
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
6%
Dean Neal
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
6%
Edith Bambakakis
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Will Searway
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
4%
Anna Dunbar
- MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
4%
Jessica Burrill
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
4%
Abbie Burgess
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Emma Campbell
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Birdie Gay
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
3%
Kiki Belanger
- SHREK
- Deertrees Theatre
3%
Benet Moholland
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Emily Lemont
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
2%
Andrew Marcotte
- SHREK
- Deertrees Theatre
2%
Rachel Henry
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
2%
Caroline Chung
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
2%
Zachary Field
- SHREK
- The Grand
2%
Andy Phinney
- SHREK
- The Grand
2%
Isabelle Grignon
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
2%
Dan Tetreault
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
2%
Mikayla Jane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Caleb Eugley
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Jefferey Servetas
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Clayton Perry
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Marcus Antonio
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
10%
Christie Robinson
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Company
8%
Charis Leos
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
6%
Wesley Taylor
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%
Ben Jacoby
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%
Ira Kramer
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
6%
Mykal Kilgore
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%
Charlotte Van Ledtje
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
5%
Amber Rose
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%
Amanda Rose
- ANASTASIA
- MSMT
5%
Kristina Leopold
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Yurel Echezarreta
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Mikayla Jane
- SHOULDA BEEN YOU
- Good Theater
4%
Bryan Batt
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%
Megan Marino
- SWEENEY TODD
- OperaMaine
3%
Jen Cody
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
Ed Romanoff
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
David GIrlolmo
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
Kailah Jones
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
Mark Rubin
- SHOULDA BEEN YOU
- Good Theater
2%
Teri Garr Role
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Nick Gaswirth
- ANASTASIA
- MSMT
2%
Nate Stephenson
- SHOULDA BEEN YOU
- Good Theater
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Emma Bailey
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
12%
Brielle Michaud
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
11%
Atticus/Alice Watson
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
10%
Jen Day
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
10%
Cherie Champe
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
6%
Emily Hayes
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
5%
Emily Willette
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Monmouth Community Players
5%
Mike Clements
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
4%
Alison Cox
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
4%
Becky Adams
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Brandon Clark
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Lindsay Hammes
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
3%
Quinn Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Gracie Farrar
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
2%
Tom Lott
- BECKY’S NEW CAR
- Belfast Maskers
2%
Jenny Hart
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Belfast Maskers
2%
Clarissa Bernardini
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Mo Milliken
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
2%
Deb Elz-Hammond
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Jake Sherburne
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Owen McAnuff
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
2%
Stacy Perez
- BROKEN CLOCK
- Maine Inside Out
1%
Justin Reid
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
1%
Katy England
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Holly Roach
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Allison McCall
- BABY SHARK
- The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
26%
Samuel B. Jackson
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
24%
Mark Rubin
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
18%
Portland Thomas
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
13%
Ashanti Williams
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
12%
George Sopko
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
6%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
52%CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL
- Royal River Community Players
20%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
16%FINDING NEMO
- Sandy River Players
12%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) WILLY WONKA
- Maine State Music Theatre
23%ALADDIN
- Maine State Music Theatre
20%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
16%BABY SHARK
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
15%PETE THE CAT
- Maddy's Theatre
14%SNOW WHITE
- Maine State Music Theatre
10%MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS
- Maddy's Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Waterville Opera House
24%
Lakewood Theater
10%
Maine State Music Theater
9%
Portland Players
7%
Lyric Music Theater
7%
Some Theatre Company
6%
Schoolhouse Arts Center
6%
Royal River Community Players
5%
Arts in Motion Theatre Company
4%
Sandy River Players
3%
Lakewood
3%
Ten Bucks Theatre Company
2%
Community Little Theater
2%
Slemons Productions
2%
True North Theatre
2%
The Grand
2%
Monmouth Community Players
2%
Studio Theatre of Bath
1%
Public Theater
1%
Lincoln County Community Theater
1%
The Heartwood Theater
1%
Belfast Maskers
1%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Ogunquit Playhouse
24%
Waterville House
16%
Maine State Music Theatre / MSMT
11%
Maine State Music Theatre
7%
Penobscot Theatre Company
7%
Out There Theater Company
5%
Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
5%
Portland Stage Company
4%
Penobscot Theatre Co.
4%
Theater at Monmouth
4%
Mad Horse Theatre Company
3%
Good Theater
2%
Portland Theatre Festival
2%
The Public Theatre
2%
Maddy's Theatre
1%
Public Theater Lewiston
1%
Drama Club
0%