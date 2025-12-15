Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Dominick Varney/Priscilla Poppycocks - HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN - Penobscot Theatre Co. 19%

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

16%

Charis Leos -- Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine

THINK OF THE CHILDREN

15%

Bunny Wonderland -- Geno's Rock Club

IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

14%

Kurt Dale Clark -- Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine

DIAMOND: THE SONGS OF NEIL DIAMOND

11%

Scott Moreau -- Maine State Music Theatre

ELVIS ALOHA FROM LAS VEGAS

10%

Victor Trevino -- Maine State Music Theatre

LATE AND ALONE: AN INTIMATE PORTRAIT OF JOHNNY CASH

10%

Scott Moreau -- Good Theater

ALOHA FROM VEGAS

6%

Victor Trevino -- Maine State Music Theatre

MATILDA

17%

Ariel Grenier -- Waterville Opera House

FOOTLOOSE

12%

Emily West -- Lakewood Theater

BIG FISH

9%

Emily Murray -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

6%

Aimee Frechette -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

6%

Emily West -- Lakewood Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

Ariel Grenier -- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

6%

Chartreuse Money -- Portland Players

ANASTASIA

5%

- MSMT

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Marc Robin -- Maine state music theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Becca Tinkham -- Some Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

Emma Thompkins -- Lyric Music Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Emily Hayes -- Slemons Productions

HOLIDAY INN

3%

Mariel Roy -- Biddeford City Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Glen Davis -- Portland Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Emma Tompkins -- Lyric Music Theater

ALADDIN

2%

Ray Dumont -- Maine State Music Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Karen Strating -- Ogunquit Arts Academy

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Emma Tompkins -- Lyric Music Theater

THE HELLO GIRLS

1%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

1%

Some Theatre Company -- Some Theatre Company

RENT

1%

Jess Wiener -- Some Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Natalya Getman -- Waterville Opera House

HELLO GIRLS

1%

Some Theatre Company -- Some Theatre Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Some Theatre Company -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Some Theatre Company -- Some Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

14%

Tyler Hanes -- Maine State Music Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GET DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

13%

Vanessa Beyland -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

GUYS & DOLLS

12%

Al Blackstone -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

Grace Livingston Kramer -- Penobscot Theatre Co.

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

11%

Alison Solomon -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HIGH SOCIETY

8%

Jeffry Denman -- Ogunquit Playhouse

TITANIC

8%

Abbey O'Brien -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

7%

Marc Robbins -- Maine StatevMusic Theatre, Brunswick, Maine

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Jerome Robbins -- MSMT

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Mark Robin -- Maine State Music Theater

ANASTASIA

2%

Kenny Ingram -- Maine State Music Theatre

TOOTSIE

2%

Mark Martino -- Maine State Music Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

18%

Travis M. Grant -- Waterville Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

11%

Anna Halloran -- Lyric Music Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

9%

Anna Halloran -- Lyric Music Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

9%

Travis M. Grant -- Waterville Opera House

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

6%

Kevin Hutchins -- Public Theatre

FUN HOME

5%

Crystal Giorgano -- Portland Players

DEATHTRAP

5%

Debra Susi -- Waterville Opera House

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Don Smith -- Portland Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Don Smith -- Lyric Music Theater

THE COTTAGE

4%

Debra Susi -- Waterville Opera House

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

Mo Milliken -- Slemons Productions

LIZZIE

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN

3%

Brigitte Paulus -- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts

THE GAMES AFOOT

2%

Katy Albert -- Monmouth Community Players

RENT

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

2%

Mark Muir -- True North Theatre

HELLO GIRLS

2%

Elaine and Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

PUFFS

1%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

1%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

1%

Mo Milliken -- Slemons Productions

HIGH SOCIETY

14%

Tracy Christensen -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

13%

Jen Caprio -- Ogunquit Playhouse

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

10%

Kevin Hutchins -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

ANASTASA

10%

Jeff Hendry -- Maine State Music Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

10%

Michelle J. Li -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

9%

Jane Alois Stein -- Maine State Music Theatre

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

8%

Allison McCall -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Cody Von Ruden -- Maine State Music Theatre

A DELICATE BALANCE

5%

Anna Halloran -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

TOOTSIE

4%

Katie Dowse -- Maine State Music Theatre

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

3%

Savannah Irish -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

THE BARBER OF THE CAPE

3%

Sarah Kennedy -- Opera in the Pines

REALLY

2%

Savannah Irish -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Patrice N. Trower -- Portland Stage Company

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

Patrice Thrower -- Portland Theatre Festival

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

Patrice N. Trower -- Portland Stage

FOOTLOOSE

26%

- Lakewood

MATILDA

22%

- Waterville Opera House

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

12%

- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

9%

- Waterville Opera House

TAP TAP JAZZ

9%

- Maine State Ballet

BEAUTY AND THE BEASST

7%

- Some Theatre Company

GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN

4%

- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts

THE HELLO GIRLS

4%

- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

3%

- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Some Theatre Company

THE SIREN OF CRYSTAL LAKE

2%

- Resurgence Dance Company

FOOTLOOSE

26%

- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

21%

- Maine State Music Theater

THE NUTCRACKER

18%

- Maine State Ballet

ANASTASIA

14%

- Maine State Music Theatre

EEST SIDE STORY

10%

- Maine State Music Theatre

UNEARTHED

5%

- Maine Dance Co.

FIREBIRD

4%

- Maine Dance Co.

THE HIGHLANDS

3%

- Maine State Ballet

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

22%

Beth Lambert -- Waterville Opera House

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

10%

Beth Lambert & Debra Susi -- Waterville Opera House

BIG FISH

7%

Joy Lemont -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

NEXT TO NORMAL

7%

Whitney Brown -- Lyric Music Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

6%

Emily Dixon -- Lyric Music Theater

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

6%

Gracie Libby, Brendan Hickey -- Sandy River Players

FUN HOME

5%

Whitney Brown -- Portland Players

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

5%

Jacob Dunham -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Ray Dumont -- Portland Players

RENT

4%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

MATILDA

3%

Karen Strating -- Ogunquit Arts Academy

LIZZIE

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

HONK!

3%

Kyle Aarons -- Studio Theatre of Bath

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Hannah Hanson -- Monmouth Community Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL

2%

Nathan Speckman -- Royal River Community Players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Soren Barker -- The Waldo Theater

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE BIKINIS

1%

John Mulcahy -- Lincoln County Community Theater

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

14%

Hunter Foster -- Ogunquit Playhouse

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

12%

Danny Hutchins -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

COME FROM AWAY

11%

Richard J. Hinds -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN

10%

Brianne Beck -- Penobscot Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

8%

E. Faye Butler -- Maine State Music Theatre

PETE THE CAT

8%

Tyler Costigan -- Maddy's Theatre

TITANIC

7%

Shaun Kerrison -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HIGH SOCIETY

6%

Matt Lenz -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Marc Robin -- MSMT

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Marc Robin -- Maine State Music Theatre

ANASTASIA

5%

Kenny Ingram -- Maine State Music Theatre

TOOTSIE

2%

Mark Martino -- MSMT

THE BARBER OF THE CAPE

2%

Sable Strout -- Opera in the Pines

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

2%

Marc Robin -- Public Theatre/MSMT

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

17%

Jeff Quinn -- Lakewood Theater

DEATHTRAP

15%

Beth Lambert -- Waterville Opera House

THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

11%

Jessica Libby -- Portland Players

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

9%

Michael Donovan -- Royal River Community Players

PUFFS

8%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

7%

Emily Hayes & Camden Marble -- Slemons Productions

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

6%

Josie French -- Monmouth Community Players

THE COTTAGE

5%

John Dalton Logan -- Waterville Opera House

LIFE SUCKS

5%

Angela Bonacasa -- True North Theatre

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

4%

Alexis Nicholas & Emma Hersey-Powers -- Slemons Productions

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

4%

Shari John -- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab

ENDGAME

4%

Gavin Pickering -- Emery Community Arts

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

3%

Angela Bonacasa -- True North Theatre

SAINT DAD

2%

John Mulcahy -- Lincoln County Community Theater

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

15%

Adam P. Blais -- Theater at Monmouth

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS

13%

Sally Wood -- Portland Stage

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

12%

Mackenzie Bartlett -- Out There Theater Company

REALLY

11%

Allison McCall -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

9%

Goldie Patrick -- Portland Stage Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

7%

Zane Alcorn -- Theater At Monmouth

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

7%

Joshua Chard -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

5%

Lauren Stockless -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

MAKE BELIEVE

5%

Cait Robinson -- Portland Theatre Festival

DEEP BLUE SOUND

5%

Dave Register -- Portland Theatre Festival

I’LL EAT YOU LAST, A CHAT WITH SUE MENGERS

5%

Grace Bauer -- Stevens Square Theater

EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE

4%

Christopher Price -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

Daniel Bryant -- Portland Theatre Festival

MATILDA

22%

- Waterville Opera House

FOOTLOOSE

8%

- Lakewood Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

7%

- Lyric Music Theater

ANYTHING GOES

6%

- Lakewood Theater

BIG FISH

6%

- Schoolhouse Arts Center

NEXT TO NORMAL

5%

- Lyric Music Theater

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

FUN HOME

3%

- Portland Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

- Some Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Lyric Music theater

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Portland Players

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

3%

- Royal River Community Players

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

3%

- Sandy River Players

PUFFS

3%

- Some Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

3%

- Portland Players

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

3%

- Slemons Productions

HONK!

2%

- Studio Theatre of Bath

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

- Some Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

2%

- True North Theatre

RENT

2%

- Some Theatre Company

THE BIKINIS

1%

- Lincoln County Community Theater

LIZZIE

1%

- Some Theatre Company

DRACULA

1%

- Monmouth Community Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

- Some Theatre Company

LIFE SUCKS

1%

- True North Theatre

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

14%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

10%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

10%

- Maine State Music Theatre

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

10%

- Penobscot Theatre Company

WEST SIDE STORY

8%

- Maine State Music Theatre

TITANIC

6%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

5%

- Out There Theater Company

HIGH SOCIETY

4%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

4%

- Maine State Music Theater

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

4%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

TOOTSIE

3%

- Maine State Music Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

3%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

3%

- Theater at Monmouth

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

- Portland Stage Company

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)

2%

- Portland Stage

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- Theater At Monmouth

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

2%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

BUDDY HOLLY, RITCHIE VALENS, BIG BOPPER RAVE ON!

1%

- Maine State Music Theatre

DEEP BLUE SOUND

1%

- Portland Theatre Festival

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

- Portland Theatre Festival

A DELICATE BALANCE

1%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

REALLY

0%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

MATILDA

22%

- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

10%

Ashley McBreiarty -- Portland Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Michael Powers -- Waterville Opera House

NEXT TO NORMAL

7%

Ashley McBreiarty -- Lyric Music Theater

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

7%

Susan Finch -- Royal River Community Players

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

5%

Blake Kile -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

DRACULA

5%

Danny Gay -- Monmouth Community Players

MATILDA

5%

Joshua Karp -- Waterville Opera House

DEATHTRAP

4%

Bryant Cyr -- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

3%

Ashley Mcbrierty -- Portland Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Erryn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIFE SUCKS

3%

Scout Hough -- True North Theatre

RENT

3%

Erryn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

3%

Bryant Cyr -- Waterville Opera House

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

Erryn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

2%

Erryn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

2%

Scout Hough -- True North Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Iain Odlin -- Slemons Productions

THE BIKINIS

1%

Damon Leibert -- Lincoln County Community Theater

SAINT DAD

1%

Damon Leibert -- Lincoln County Community Theater

GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN

1%

Iain Odlin -- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

1%

Iain Odlin -- Slemons Productions

TITANIC

13%

José Santiago -- Ogunquit Playhouse

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

12%

Ashley McBreairty -- Out There Theater Company

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

10%

Richard Latta -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

9%

Jeff Koger -- Maine State Music Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

9%

Richard Latta -- Ogunquit Playhouse

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)

7%

Bryon Winn -- Portland Stage Company

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Paul Black -- Maine State Music Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

6%

Emily Kenney -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

TOOTSIE

5%

Seifallah Salotto-Cristobal -- Maine State Music Theatre

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

4%

Flo Cooley -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

Richard Latta -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

4%

Samuel Biondiello -- Maine State Music Theatre

NOT QUITE ALMOST

3%

Bryon Winn -- Portland Stage

REALLY

3%

Emily Kenny -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

2%

Louise Ambler -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

John D Alexander -- Portland Stage Company

FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE

1%

Iain Odlin -- Snowlion Rep

A DELICATE BALANCE

1%

Louise Ambler -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

ANYTHING GOES

16%

Abbie Kneeland -- Lakewood Theater

MATILDA

14%

Robert Laraway -- Waterville Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

10%

Bob Gauthier -- Lyric Music Theater

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

9%

Robert Laraway -- Waterville Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

8%

Cynthia Sambrano -- Waterville Opera House

NEXT TO NORMAL

7%

Evan Cuddy -- Lyric Music Theater

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

6%

Brendan Hickey -- Sandy River Players

FUN HOME

6%

Evan Cuddy -- Portland Players

INTO THE WOODS

4%

David Delano -- Portland Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Jason Wilkes -- Some Theatre Company

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

3%

Lauren Murphy -- Royal River Community Players

RENT

3%

Jason Wilkes -- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Moll Brown -- Ride the Cyclone

LIZZIE

2%

Quinn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL

2%

Laura Gerry -- Royal River Community Players

THE BIKINIS

2%

John Mulcahy -- Lincoln County Community Theater

COME FROM AWAY

18%

Sam Grossier -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW/HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN

17%

Phil Burns -- Penobscot Theatre Co.

WEST SIDE STORY

14%

Jacob Stebly -- Maine State Music Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

11%

Jason Wetzel -- Maine State Music Theatre

TITANIC

11%

Ken Clifton -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HIGH SOCIETY

8%

Nicholas Connors -- Ogunquit Playhouse

TOOTSIE

8%

Brian Cimmet -- Maine State Music Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

7%

Nick Wilders -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

5%

Kevin Stites -- Maine State Music Theatre

MATILDA

17%

- Waterville Opera House

ANYTHING GOES

10%

- Lakewood Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

- Waterville Opera House

BIG FISH

7%

- Schoolhouse Arts Center

NEXT TO NORMAL

5%

- Lyric Music Theater

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

5%

- Sandy River Players

FUN HOME

5%

- Portland Players

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

- Some Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

4%

- Waterville Opera House

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL: YOUTH EDTION

4%

- Royal River Community Players

INTO THE WOODS

4%

- Portland Players

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

4%

- Lyric Music Theater

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Portland Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Lyric Music Theater

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Monmouth Community Players

RENT

2%

- Some Theatre Company

HONK!

2%

- Studio Theatre of Bath

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- The Waldo Theater

LIZZIE

2%

- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Some Theatre Company

THE BIKINIS

1%

- Lincoln County Community Theater

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

13%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

13%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

- Penobscot Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

11%

- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

10%

- Maine State Music Theater

ANASTASIA

7%

- Maine State Music Theater

TITANIC

6%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

5%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

- Maine State Music Theatre

PETE THE CAT

4%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

HIGH SOCIETY

4%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

TOOTSIE

3%

- Maine State Music Theater

CATS THE MUSICAL

3%

- Seacoast Repertory Theater

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

2%

- MSMT/Public Theater

MATILDA

43%

- Waterville Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

20%

- Waterville Opera House

RIDE THE CYCLONE

10%

- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

8%

- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

8%

- Some Theatre Company

SPESH! THE MINI-MUSICAL

6%

- Sandy River Players

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

6%

- Slemons Productions

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

49%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)

30%

- Portland Stage Company

HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN

15%

- Penobscot Theatre Co.

FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE

6%

- Snowlion Rep

MATILDA

12%

Benjamin Fisher -- Waterville Opera House

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Jesse Murphy -- Lakewood Theater

FOOTLOOSE

7%

Danni Melanson -- Lakewood Theater

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

6%

Will Searway -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Evelyn Lacroix -- Lakewood Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Ben Fisher -- Waterville Opera House

BIG FISH

4%

Andrew Marcotte -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

MATILDA

4%

Lisa Neal -- Waterville Opera House

BIG FISH

4%

Alex Robbins -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

FUN HOME

3%

Tommy Waltz -- Portland Players

FUN HOME

3%

Rebecca Rinaldi -- Portland Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Erin Leddy -- Lyric Music Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Jacob Sutherland -- Waterville Opera House

MATILDA

2%

Jessica Haviland -- Waterville Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Curran Grant -- Lyric Music Theater

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Ava Frechette -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Owen Lewis -- Monmouth Community Players

HONK!

2%

Dennis Crews -- Studio Theatre of Bath

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Todd Daly -- Lyric Music Theater

RENT

2%

Quinn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

2%

Phoenix Morton -- Some Theatre Company

RENT

2%

Daniel Perkins -- Some Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Emily Akeley -- Lyric Music Theater

BIG FISH

1%

Molly Lemont -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Jeff McNally -- Lyric Music Theater

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

11%

Daniel Durston -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

9%

Dominick Varney -- Penobscot Theatre

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

7%

Sam Sherwood -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

6%

Maya Thomas -- Maine State Music Theater

HIGH SOCIETY

5%

Robyn Hurder -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Bobby Ellis -- Maine State Music Theatre

PETE THE CAT

5%

Isabelle Grignon -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Mary Kate Morrissey -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Charis Leos -- Maine State Music Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

4%

Brie Roche -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

Ashley c Turner -- Portland stage

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Kent M. Lewis -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HIGH SOCIETY

3%

Max Clayton -- Ogunquit Playhouse

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Rob McClure -- Ogunquit Playhouse

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

3%

Emma Hall -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

TOOTSIE

3%

Dan De Luca -- Maine State Music Theatre

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

3%

Sam Jones -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

2%

Coleman Cummings -- Maine State Music Theatre

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

2%

Curt Dale Clark -- Maine State Music Theatre/ Public Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

Coleman Cummings -- Maine State Music Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

2%

Joanna Clarke -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

2%

Charis Leos -- Maine State Music Theatre/Public Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Lila Coogan -- MSMT

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Gregg Goodbrod -- Maine State Music Theatre

TOOTSIE

1%

Jen Cody -- Maine State Music Theatre

MATILDA

19%

Bethany Gordon -- Waterville Opera House

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

12%

Jared Lennon -- Lakewood Theater

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

7%

Brian Harris -- City Theatre- Biddeford, ME

THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

6%

Tom Haushalter -- Portland Players

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

6%

Alex Anton -- Royal River Community Players

DEATHTRAP

5%

Bart Shattuck -- Waterville Opera House

PUFFS

5%

Benet Moholland -- Some Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

4%

Abby Rice -- True North Theatre

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

3%

Tricia Hobbs -- True North Theatre

THE COTTAGE

3%

Sarah Johnson -- Waterville Opera House

PUFFS

2%

Quinn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Tom Lott -- Belfast Maskers

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Sophie Urey -- Slemons Productions

PUFFS

2%

Emma Bard -- Some Theatre Company

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

2%

Elizabeth Lutjens -- Royal River Community Players

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

2%

Melissa Record -- Monmouth Community Players

MOUSETRAP

2%

Tom O’Reilley -- Chocolate Church Arts Center

ENDGAME

2%

Austin Frederick -- Emery Community Arts

THE COTTAGE

2%

Forest Gregory -- Waterville Opera House

DEATHTRAP

2%

Jonas Maines -- Waterville Opera House

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Gretchen Welle -- Slemons Productions

PUFFS

2%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIFE SUCKS

1%

Jared Roxby -- True North Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

1%

Paige Scala -- Slemons Productions

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

1%

Hayden Freeman -- Slemons Productions

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

15%

Emma Graffam -- Out There Theater Company

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

7%

Tyler Costigan -- Mad Horse Theater Company

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

7%

Chartreuse Money -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

NOT QUITE ALMOST

6%

Aidan J. Lawrence -- Portland Stage

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

6%

Sandy Clancy -- Theater at Monmouth

TWELFTH NIGHT

5%

A.J. Baldwin -- Theater At Monmouth

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

5%

Thursday Farrar -- Portland Stage Company

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

5%

Ashley C. Turner -- Portland Stage Company

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

5%

Kelly Letourneau -- Theater at Monmouth

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Amber McNew -- Theater At Monmouth

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

4%

Allison McCall -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

AS YOU LIKE IT

3%

Jonas Maines -- Fenix Theatre Company

MURDER FOR TWO

3%

Robbie Harrison -- Portland Stage

I’LL EAT YOU LAST

3%

Lynne McGhee -- Stevens Square

NOT QUITE ALMOST

3%

Hannah Daly -- Portland Stage

DEEP BLUE SOUND

2%

Dustin Tucker -- Portland Theatre Festival

REALLY

2%

Christine Louise Marshall -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

NOT QUITE ALMOST

2%

Emily Verla -- Portland Stage

NOT QUITE ALMOST

2%

Shawn Denegre-Vaught -- Portland Stage

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Bari Robinson -- Portland Theatre Festival

REALLY

2%

Juliet Tasker -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Portland Thomas -- Portland stage

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

1%

Lucas Prizant -- Theater at Monmouth

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

1%

Robbie Harrison -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

Jasmine Shanise -- Portland Theatre Festival

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

16%

- Lakewood Theater

HIGH SOCIETY

13%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

13%

- Portland Players

DEATHTRAP

11%

- Waterville Opera House

PUFFS

8%

- Some Theatre Company

COTTAGE

6%

- Waterville Opera House

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

6%

- Royal River Community Players

THE COTTAGE

5%

- Waterville Opera House

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

5%

- Belfast Maskers

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

4%

- Slemons Productions

MOUSETRAP

4%

- Chocolate Church Arts Center

THE GAMES AFOOT

3%

- Monmouth Community Players

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

2%

- True North Theatre

LIFE SUCKS

2%

- True North Theatre

SAINT DAD

1%

- Lincoln County Community Theater

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

1%

- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

18%

- Out There Theater Company

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

15%

- Portland Stage Company

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

14%

- Theater at Monmouth

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)

14%

- Portland Stage Company

A DELICATE BALANCE

10%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

9%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

MAKE BELIEVE

6%

- Portland Theatre Festival

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

5%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

DEEP BLUE SOUND

4%

- Portland Theatre Festival

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

- Portland Theatre Festival

REALLY

2%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

SWEENEY TODD

63%

- Opera Maine

THE BARBER OF THE CAPE

18%

- Opera in the Pines

PAUL'S CASE

9%

- Opera Maine

SVADBA

9%

- Hogfish

MATILDA

15%

Chad Lefebvre -- Waterville Opera House

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Chad Lefebvre -- Waterville Opera House

RAVENSCROFT

7%

Dani Maupin -- Lakewood Theater

DEATHTRAP

6%

Allison Turlo -- Waterville Opera House

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Don Smith -- Portland Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

6%

Steve Lupien -- Lyric Music Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

Sage Bartlett -- Lyric Music Theater

FUN HOME

5%

Whitney Brown -- Portland Players

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

5%

Mathew Haley -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

4%

Allison Turlo -- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

4%

Whitney Brown/Tim Baker -- Portland Players

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

3%

Ian Michaud -- Royal River Community Players

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

3%

Ben Wetzel -- True North Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Olliver Young -- Monmouth Community Players

RENT

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIFE SUCKS

3%

Tricia A. Hobbs -- True North Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

DEATHTRAP

2%

Ally Turlo -- Waterville Opera House

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Elaaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

1%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

SAINT DAD

1%

John Mulcahy -- Lincoln County Community Theater

TITANIC

16%

Adam Koch -- Ogunquit Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

11%

Nate Bertone -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

10%

Klara Zieglerova -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

9%

Chuck Kading -- Maine State Music Theatre

HIGH SOCIETY

7%

Alexander Dodge -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

7%

Paul Black -- MSMT

ANASTASIA

6%

Bill Mohney -- Maine State Music Theatre

NOT QUITE ALMOST

5%

Anita Stewart -- Portland Stage

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

5%

Anita Stewart -- Portland Stage Company

ANASTASIA

4%

William James Mohney -- Maine State Music Theatre

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

4%

Kaitlyn Larrosa -- Out There Theater Company

TOOTSIE

3%

Kyle Dixon -- Maine State Music Theatre

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

3%

Jake Cote -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

3%

Jim Leighton -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

REALLY

3%

Sage Bartlett -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

A DELICATE BALANCE

2%

Steve Lupien -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE

2%

Steve Lupien -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

MATILDA

21%

Elise DeSeifer -- Waterville Opera House

NEXT TO NORMAL

12%

Alex Hennings -- Lyric Music Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

9%

Nic Robichaud -- Lyric Music Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Elise DeSeifer -- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

5%

Jason Murray -- Portland Players

THE BIKINIS

4%

Damon Leibert -- Lincoln County Community Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Justin Norton -- Portland Players

RENT

4%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Justin Norton -- Lyric Music Theater

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

4%

Keith Mercik -- Monmouth Community Players

THE COTTAGE

3%

Juniper Purinton -- Waterville Opera House

LIZZIE

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Justin Norton -- Lyric Music Theater

RENT

3%

Jason Wilkes -- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Justin Norton -- Portland Players

DEATHTRAP

2%

Juniper Purinton -- Waterville Opera House

PUFFS

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

19%

Kevin Heard -- Ogunquit Playhouse

TITANIC

13%

Kevin Heard -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

10%

Shannon Slaton -- Maine State Music Theatre

HIGH SOCIETY

9%

Haley Parcher -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

8%

Shannon Slaton -- Maine State Music Theatre

ANASTASIA

7%

Shannon Slaton -- Maine State Music Theatre

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

6%

Nic Robichaud -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

GUYS & DOLLS

5%

Kevin Heard -- Ogunquit Playhouse

NAKED MOLE RAT: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

5%

Nic Robichaud -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

BABY SHARK

5%

Ryan McGowan -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

DEEP BLUE SOUND

4%

Seth Asa -- Portland Theatre Festival

TOOTSIE

3%

Shannon Slaton -- MSMT

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

Seth Asa Sengel -- Portland Stage Company

NOT QUITE ALMOST

3%

Seth Asa -- Portland Stage

FOOTLOOSE

10%

Abbie Kneeland -- Lakewood Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

10%

Hailey Bouchard -- Waterville Opera House

MATILDA

6%

Wesley Pierson -- Waterville Opera House

MATILDA

6%

Dean Neal -- Waterville Opera House

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

4%

Edith Bambakakis -- Waterville Opera House

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

Will Searway -- Lyric Music Theater

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

4%

Anna Dunbar -- Sandy River Players

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Jessica Burrill -- Lakewood Theater

RENT

3%

Abbie Burgess -- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

3%

Emma Campbell -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Birdie Gay -- Monmouth Community Players

SHREK

3%

Kiki Belanger -- Deertrees Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Benet Moholland -- Some Theatre Company

BIG FISH

2%

Emily Lemont -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

SHREK

2%

Andrew Marcotte -- Deertrees Theatre

FUN HOME

2%

Rachel Henry -- Portland Players

FUN HOME

2%

Caroline Chung -- Portland Players

SHREK

2%

Zachary Field -- The Grand

SHREK

2%

Andy Phinney -- The Grand

FUN HOME

2%

Isabelle Grignon -- Portland Players

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Dan Tetreault -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Mikayla Jane -- Lyric Music Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Caleb Eugley -- Lyric Music Theater

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Jefferey Servetas -- Lyric Music Theater

THE HELLO GIRLS

1%

Clayton Perry -- Some Theatre Company

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

10%

Marcus Antonio -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

8%

Christie Robinson -- Penobscot Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

6%

Charis Leos -- Maine State Music Theatre

TITANIC

6%

Wesley Taylor -- Ogunquit Playhouse

TITANIC

6%

Ben Jacoby -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

Ira Kramer -- Penobscot Theatre Co.

GUYS & DOLLS

6%

Mykal Kilgore -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HIGH SOCIETY

5%

Charlotte Van Ledtje -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

5%

Amber Rose -- Maine State Music Theatre

ANASTASIA

5%

Amanda Rose -- MSMT

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Kristina Leopold -- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Yurel Echezarreta -- Maine State Music Theatre

SHOULDA BEEN YOU

4%

Mikayla Jane -- Good Theater

HIGH SOCIETY

4%

Bryan Batt -- Ogunquit Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Megan Marino -- OperaMaine

TOOTSIE

3%

Jen Cody -- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

Ed Romanoff -- Maine State Music Theatre

TOOTSIE

3%

David GIrlolmo -- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

Kailah Jones -- Maine State Music Theatre

SHOULDA BEEN YOU

2%

Mark Rubin -- Good Theater

TOOTSIE

2%

Teri Garr Role -- Maine State Music Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Nick Gaswirth -- MSMT

SHOULDA BEEN YOU

1%

Nate Stephenson -- Good Theater

MATILDA

12%

Emma Bailey -- Waterville Opera House

MATILDA

11%

Brielle Michaud -- Waterville Opera House

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

10%

Atticus/Alice Watson -- Royal River Community Players

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

10%

Jen Day -- Lakewood Theater

DEATHTRAP

6%

Cherie Champe -- Waterville Opera House

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

5%

Emily Hayes -- Slemons Productions

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

5%

Emily Willette -- Monmouth Community Players

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

4%

Mike Clements -- Lakewood Theater

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

4%

Alison Cox -- True North Theatre

PUFFS

3%

Becky Adams -- Some Theatre Company

PUFFS

3%

Brandon Clark -- Some Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

3%

Lindsay Hammes -- Waterville Opera House

PUFFS

3%

Quinn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIFE SUCKS

2%

Gracie Farrar -- True North Theatre

BECKY’S NEW CAR

2%

Tom Lott -- Belfast Maskers

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Jenny Hart -- Belfast Maskers

THE COTTAGE

2%

Clarissa Bernardini -- Waterville Opera House

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Mo Milliken -- Slemons Productions

PUFFS

2%

Deb Elz-Hammond -- Some Theatre Company

PUFFS

2%

Jake Sherburne -- Some Theatre Company

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Owen McAnuff -- Slemons Productions

BROKEN CLOCK

1%

Stacy Perez -- Maine Inside Out

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

1%

Justin Reid -- Slemons Productions

PUFFS

1%

Katy England -- Some Theatre Company

LIFE SUCKS

1%

Holly Roach -- True North Theatre

BABY SHARK

26%

Allison McCall -- The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

24%

Samuel B. Jackson -- Portland Stage Company

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

18%

Mark Rubin -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

13%

Portland Thomas -- Portland Stage Company

PRIMARY TRUST

12%

Ashanti Williams -- Portland Theatre Festival

PRIMARY TRUST

6%

George Sopko -- Portland Theatre Festival

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

52%

- Waterville Opera House

CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL

20%

- Royal River Community Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

16%

- Some Theatre Company

FINDING NEMO

12%

- Sandy River Players

WILLY WONKA

23%

- Maine State Music Theatre

ALADDIN

20%

- Maine State Music Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

16%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

BABY SHARK

15%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

PETE THE CAT

14%

- Maddy's Theatre

SNOW WHITE

10%

- Maine State Music Theatre

MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS

2%

- Maddy's Theatre

24%

Waterville Opera House

10%

Lakewood Theater

9%

Maine State Music Theater

7%

Portland Players

7%

Lyric Music Theater

6%

Some Theatre Company

6%

Schoolhouse Arts Center

5%

Royal River Community Players

4%

Arts in Motion Theatre Company

3%

Sandy River Players

3%

Lakewood

2%

Ten Bucks Theatre Company

2%

Community Little Theater

2%

Slemons Productions

2%

True North Theatre

2%

The Grand

2%

Monmouth Community Players

1%

Studio Theatre of Bath

1%

Public Theater

1%

Lincoln County Community Theater

1%

The Heartwood Theater

1%

Belfast Maskers

24%

Ogunquit Playhouse

16%

Waterville House

11%

Maine State Music Theatre / MSMT

7%

Maine State Music Theatre

7%

Penobscot Theatre Company

5%

Out There Theater Company

5%

Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

4%

Portland Stage Company

4%

Penobscot Theatre Co.

4%

Theater at Monmouth

3%

Mad Horse Theatre Company

2%

Good Theater

2%

Portland Theatre Festival

2%

The Public Theatre

1%

Maddy's Theatre

1%

Public Theater Lewiston

0%

Drama Club

