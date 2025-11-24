The USM Department of Theatre To Present USM FALL DANCE CONCERT

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The USM Department of Theatre will present THE USM FALL DANCE CONCERT December 5–7, 2025 at Russell Hall on the Gorham campus. Jessie Laurita-Spanglet will direct the program, which will feature new choreography by USM faculty members Vanessa Beyland and Maria Tzianabos, guest choreographers Natalie Gotter and Holly Taylor, and Imaginary Island’s Kristen Stake and Hannah Kumaski. All works will be performed by students in the USM Dance program.

Laurita-Spanglet noted that this third edition of the concert “promises to be fun, energetic and inspiring,” adding that “each of the five choreographers created a world that is energetic, imaginative, and completely compelling.” She highlighted sources of inspiration that include snow’s “six-sided shape and frenzied feeling,” the liminal space where “ocean meets land,” and an exploration of “what quantum entanglement means for human relationships if we take the principle seriously.”

As the program continues to expand, Laurita-Spanglet emphasized the value of exposing students to local professional artists who work across performance, choreography, education, arts administration, and movement therapy. “I am drawn to the way that each choreographer so beautifully weaves dance into their personal and professional lives,” she said. She added that the concert includes “haunting music, fun sequined costumes, and incredibly heartfelt and inspiring dancing.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Russell Hall, USM Gorham Campus

Friday, December 5 at 7 p.m. – Pay-What-You-Can

Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 7 at 2 p.m.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets available via PortTIX: porttix.com/whats-on/usm-fall-dance-concert/

Phone: (207) 842-0800

In person: 400 Congress St., Suite A, Portland, ME

General Admission: $18

Seniors 65+: $12

USM Faculty/Staff/Alumni: $14

USM Students & Non-USM Students: $8

Group rate (schools and community groups): $8 per person

Accessibility inquiries: Janice Gardner at (207) 780-5289 or janice.gardner@maine.edu.

Hearing impaired TDD: (207) 780-5646.

USM DANCE STUDENTS

Mackenzie Chaput; Phoebe Edwards; Covu Fernandes; Kirby Ferraro; Dani Haskell; Alyssa Irving; Michaela LaCrosse; Abby Nolette; Christina Pagurko; Sara Prentice; Sydney Riley; Maria Jose Orellana Rosales; Hannah Sapienza; Katherine Scott; Ellen Stiles; and Savana Swan.