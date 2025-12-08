Applications Open For Johnny Mercer Foundation's 2026 Young Songwriters Intensive At Snow Pond Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Johnny Mercer Foundation has announced applications are open for the 2026 JMF Young Songwriters Intensive at Snow Pond Center for the Arts.

The program's artistic director Kaitlin Hopkins announced Award-winning composer/lyricist Adam Gwon will once again head the faculty at the Snow Pond Center for the Arts' idyllic lakeside campus in Sidney, Maine, June 8-16, 2026. Deadline for applications is March 1, 2026.

This Free 7-day songwriting intensive will provide students a unique learning experience through classes, professional mentorship and a showcase of their work that concludes the weeklong experience. Travel, housing, meals, and tuition are provided by a generous grant from the Johnny Mercer Foundation working in partnership with Snow Pond Center for the Arts.

10 songwriters (Ages 14-25) will be selected for this one-of-a-kind educational songwriting intensive to study and explore the fundamentals of contemporary songwriting (any genre) and musical theater songwriting. Writers will develop skills and tools to pursue careers as professional songwriters.

"It is inspiring to see artists with such a vast range of styles, interests, and experiences converge and collaborate," said Hopkins "This is where the expansion of the genre begins!"

"I could not be more excited about this program," Gwon added. "The Johnny Mercer Foundation helped launch my own career, and I'm honored to be paying that forward with a group of talented new voices."

"Because of the success of the last two years, JMF is excited to continue this unique program," said JMF Executive Vice President, Jonathan Brielle.

The JMF Young Songwriters Intensive curriculum will be developed to fit the specific needs and distinctive musical voice of each applicant. Tailoring the curriculum to the individual artist is one of the unique aspects that differentiates this Initiative from other programs. The songwriters will also enjoy various activities including swimming, fishing, kayaking, and canoeing which provides all the quintessential camp life experiences that Maine has to offer.

To apply please visit: JMF Young Songwriters Intensive Applications Close March 1st, 2026

To learn more about JMF other intensives and residencies visit JMF Initiatives.

ABOUT THE Johnny Mercer FOUNDATION

The mission of the Johnny Mercer Foundation (JMF) is to support the discipline of songwriting in the tradition of the Great American Songbook as exemplified by the life and work of the legendary Johnny Mercer: lyricist, composer, performer, collaborator, and producer. The Foundation continues Johnny's legacy by partnering with individuals and organizations dedicated to celebrating and nourishing the disciplines he mastered and the causes he and his wife Ginger Mercer championed.

JMF has created a number of dynamic creative joint ventures with several prestigious institutions including the JMF Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, Accentuate the Positive Programs in Southern California and New York's Kaufman Music Center, the JMF Musical Theater Composition Residency at the Alliance Theatre (Atlanta), the JMF Young Songwriters Intensive at Snow Pond Center for the Arts (Maine), the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project at Belmont University (Nashville) and the Johnny Mercer Archives at Georgia State University.For more information, please visit Johnny Mercer Foundation

ABOUT SNOW POND CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Snow Pond Center for the Arts is an arts & culture destination, educational institution, and tourism attraction located in Sidney, Maine between Augusta (the state capital) and Waterville. Founded in 1937 as New England Music Camp, it values lifelong learning amid a strong sense of community. Importantly, Snow Pond's mission ensures that everyone, regardless of age or economic position, has equal access to innovative and high-quality music education, programming, and events. Compelled by its' summer programs' positive impact on thousands of youths over the last 86 years, Snow Pond committed to provide year-round arts opportunities on a scale that would make a substantial difference for youth in central Maine. To that end, Snow Pond's Community Arts School was established in 2016. The Arts School allows Snow Pond to weave the arts into the fabric of the local community through free before-school and after-school arts education programs at 5 partnership locations in the region. By meeting youth where they are - not requiring that they come to rural Sidney or pay a fee - Snow Pond removes all barriers to arts education. For more information visit Snow Pond Center for the Arts