Penobscot Theatre Company Presents WHO KILLED ZOLAN MIZE?

Sleuthers unite! Penobscot Theatre Company will present a one of a kind online curiosity that lets audiences engage in the fun as they watch two detectives question six quirky suspects. With 20 live performances via zoom, the mystery of Who Killed Zolan Mize? runs online March 11 - April 3.

Who Killed Zolan Mize? is the next installment in Penobscot Theatre Company's ambitious 47th Season, Digitus Theatrum, which includes 17 unique offerings. The creative genius' behind the project are no strangers to the Penobscot Theatre Company stage with Florida-based professional actor duo Rachel Burttram Powers (Ugly Lies the Bone) and Brendan Powers (Our Town, August Osage County) as the writers, creators, directors, detectives, AND all six suspects.

Originally conceived for Airbnb Experiences Rachel and Brendan have received world-wide success and rave reviews over the nearly 150 performances before Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport approached the duo about fitting the production into this season, "Our 47th Season has been about thinking outside of the box, expanding our creativity in ways never before imagined, and inviting audiences to engage with our content. What Rachel and Brendan have done is bring mystery, community, intrigue to this New Medium. After seeing this I just knew it had to be shared with our audiences."

Like a game of Clue, audiences become participants in the story with the ability to share ideas and observations with your fellow detectives along the way in the "Clues Journal," and join in a series of fun audience engagement opportunities. Once all the evidence is in, you share your thoughts on the case with the detectives and a vote is held. The suspect with the most votes wins the handcuffs! Every night is unique with different results!

"Like Penobscot Theatre Company, Rach and I knew the pandemic would present tremendous obstacles -- but we, too, forged ahead!" says Brendan Powers. "Who Killed Zolan Mize is not your traditional murder mystery. We wanted to create a comic diversion from all the craziness in the world where viewers could engage in fun ways and ultimately vote to determine who did the crime (we've written five different endings!). By the end of the experience, we always feel we are among new friends from around the globe. Get ready for a truly unique adventure!" Rachel, Brendan and tech magician, Ansley Gayton encourage audiences to stick around after the case is cracked for a special behind the scenes tour and a Q&A with the actors.

Household tickets for Who Killed Zolan Mize are $40. Subscriber household tickets are $35. Only 20 tickets per performance! Performances run March 11 - April 3. Tickets may be purchased online at www.penobscottheatre.org or by calling the box office at (207) 942-3333.