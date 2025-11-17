Matthew Amira, Cleavant Derricks and More Complete WHITE CHRISTMAS Cast at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the full cast for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. Directed by Mary Giattino, recreating original choreography by Tony Award Nominee Randy Skinner. Performances begin Wednesday, December 3 for a limited run through December 21, 2025 at The Music Hall.

Previously announced to star in the production are Ashley Day (5th Avenue Theatre’s Irving Berlin’s White Christmas) as Phil Davis, Grammy Award winner Adrianna Hicks (Broadway’s Some Like It Hot) as Betty Haynes, Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (Broadway’s Paradise Square) as Bob Wallace, Jessica Wockenfuss (OP’s 42nd Street) as Judy Haynes, and Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers (OP’s Crazy for You) as Martha Watson.

They will be joined by Matthew Amira (OP’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Clara Curtis (OP’s Sound of Music), Tony Award winner Cleavant Derricks (OP’s Waitress), and Price Waldman (Broadway’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder). The ensemble will include Claire Avakian (Paper Mill’s White Christmas), Ian Black (Gateway’s Frozen), Kailee Regan Brandt (The REV’s Top Hat), Lexie Brown (Surflight Theatre’s South Pacific), Kurtis Bradley Brown (Bucks County Playhouse’s 42nd Street), Violet Burns (OP’s Frozen), Felicia Curry (Joe’s Pub’s We Three Lizas), Matt Guernier (Surflight’s A Chorus Line), Julie Kavanagh (Hello, Dolly! National Tour), Taylor Lane (Chicago National Tour), Elliott Mattox (Broadway’s Beetlejuice), Brady Miller (Paper Mill’s White Christmas), Becca Perron (Gateway’s 42nd Street), Daryn Polzin (Tuacahn’s Newsies), Sam Sanderson (Disney Cruise’s Frozen), and Griffin Wilkins (Mac-Haydn’s West Side Story).

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical features Orchestrations by Larry Blank and Vocal and Dance Arrangements by Bruce Pomahac, Music Direction by Jeffrey Campos (OP’s A Little Night Music), Original Scenic Design by Anna Louizos, Original Costume Design by Carrie Robbins, Lighting Design by Rich Latta (OP’s Guys and Dolls), Sound Design by Mike Tracey (Broadway’s The Outsiders), Wig/Hair & Make-Up Design by Roxanne De Luna (OP’s Titanic), Costume Coordination and additional costumes for Sally Struthers by Molly Walz (OP’s Million Dollar Quartet), and Associate Director / Choreographer Sean Quinn (White Christmas Nat’l Tour). Daniel Everett (OP’s Frozen) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

Based on the beloved, timeless film, Irving Berlin’s holiday spectacular returns to The Music Hall. Packed full of dazzling dance numbers, showstopping songs, and actors straight from Broadway, you aren’t going to want to miss this joyful experience.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are thriving after the war with a successful song-and-dance act. With romance in mind, Phil tricks Bob into following two beautiful singing sisters to their upcoming show at a Vermont lodge, which unbeknownst to them is owned by their former army commander. It’s all music, all dancing, and holiday fun for the entire family!

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical is based upon the Paramount Pictures film and Written for the screen by Norma Krasna, Norman Panama, and Melvin Frank. The original stage production was directed by Walter Bobbie.