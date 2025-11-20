A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Public Theatre In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Public Theatre will present its adaptation of A Christmas Carol for one weekend, running December 12–14. The production, developed at the theatre by former Executive/Co-Artistic Director Christopher Schario, will return with a six-actor cast and live fiddling. Using Dickens’ original language, the staging follows a modern-day child who is drawn into the story as the characters appear around him.

Schario said, “There's a great reason why this story is told during the holidays and will never go away. Watching Scrooge's journey in the play always reminds me of the true meaning of the holiday season.” The production will feature live music, simple props, and a hand-cranked wind machine and thunder sheet.

Dale Place will lead the cast as Scrooge. The company will include Russell Berrigan as Marley/Cratchit, Jared Mongeau as Fred/Christmas Present, Sheila Stasack as Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit, McKenna Canty as Belle/Fan, and Simon Golob as Tiny Tim, with fiddling by Beck Welling.